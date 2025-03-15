Advertisement
Govt In Pakistan’s Punjab Bans Students From Dancing On Bollywood Songs In Colleges

The order called for a ban on students from dancing on Indian songs, stating that students and teachers have been observed dancing on Indian songs during fun fairs and sports galas in colleges; this should not take place.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2025, 08:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

Govt In Pakistan’s Punjab Bans Students From Dancing On Bollywood Songs In Colleges (Photo: X/AI)

The Punjab government in Pakistan imposed a ban on students in all colleges and education institutes across the province from dancing on Indian Bollywood songs. To insure the implementation of the ban, the Directorate of Public Instructions (Colleges) in Punjab issued an order calling for strict disciplinary action.

The order dated March 12 called for a ban on students from dancing on Indian songs, stating that students and teachers have been observed dancing on Indian songs during fun fairs and sports galas in colleges; this should not take place.

"…Students and teachers have been observed dancing on Indian songs on stage or in classes. The Educational Institutes are sacred places to impart quality education to the aspirant students. Such activities in the Educational Institutes must not take place," the order read.

The order further stated that in case of negligence in implementing the ban, the concerned authorities in colleges shall be held responsible and will attract strict disciplinary action. "You are, therefore, directed to issue directions to all the public and private colleges under your jurisdiction to refrain from such unethical activities in the Educational Institutes. In case of negligence, the concerned Principal, Deputy Director and Director of Education (Colleges) shall be held responsible and strict disciplinary shall be proposed against them. This must be treated as MOST URGENT AND IMPORTANT," the order stated.

