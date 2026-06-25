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Grandfather of Australian girl killed in Pakistan police firing demands justice

Hania Ahmed's grandfather demands justice after the nine-year-old Australian girl was killed in police firing in Pakistan. PM Anthony Albanese calls for a transparent investigation.

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 01:39 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 01:40 PM IST
Grandfather of Australian girl killed in Pakistan police firing demands justice
Image Credit: IANS/Str/Xinhua. Representative image. Source: IANS

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