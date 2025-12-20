Advertisement
US GAZA POLICY 2025

‘Grateful To Pakistan’: US Thanks Islamabad For Sending Troops To Gaza Mission

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the United States is grateful for Pakistan’s willingness to consider joining a proposed International Stabilisation Force (ISF) for Gaza.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2025, 11:51 AM IST
'Grateful To Pakistan': US Thanks Islamabad For Sending Troops To Gaza Mission

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the United States is grateful for Pakistan’s willingness to consider joining a proposed International Stabilisation Force (ISF) for Gaza. However, he made it clear that no formal commitments have been sought or finalised so far.

Rubio said discussions with several countries, including Pakistan, are still at an early stage as Washington works to shape the structure of the proposed force.

Earlier this week, Pakistan took part in a conference held in Qatar, hosted by US Central Command. The meeting focused on unresolved issues related to the ISF, including its command structure, mandate, and operational framework. Pakistan was among nearly 45 countries that attended the discussions.

Rubio Praises Pakistan’s Willingness

Responding to a question on whether Pakistan had agreed to send troops, Rubio said the United States was “very grateful” for Pakistan’s offer to consider participation. He stressed that more clarity was needed before any country could be formally asked to commit troops or resources.

Rubio expressed confidence that several countries acceptable to all parties involved would step forward to be part of the force. He added that Pakistan’s potential role would be significant if it chooses to participate.

Key Issues Still Being Discussed

According to Rubio, important matters such as the force’s mandate, leadership structure, and funding arrangements remain under discussion. These elements need to be finalised before deployment plans can move forward.

The US State Department has reportedly reached out to more than 70 countries, seeking either troop contributions or financial and logistical support. So far, around 19 countries have shown willingness to assist in some form.

Pakistan Says No Final Decision Yet

Rubio’s comments came shortly after Pakistan clarified its position. Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said Islamabad has not yet decided whether it will contribute troops to the ISF. He noted that Pakistan’s participation remains at an early stage, indicating that ongoing discussions should not be seen as a final commitment.

