‘Graveyard For Trump’s Mercenaries’: Iran Reacts Angrily To Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Deal, Know India’s Response

Baku: A historic peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan has raised hopes of ending decades of conflict. The agreement, signed in Washington on Friday, aims to bring lasting peace to the troubled region.

However, reactions from regional powers have created uncertainty about the deal’s future. Russia responded cautiously, while Iran rejected the U.S.-proposed transit corridor. India also shared its views on the agreement.

The accord focuses on resolving the long-standing conflict and includes a transit corridor connecting Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan exclave through Armenian territory. Baku has long sought this corridor. The route has been named the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP).

Under the deal, the United States gains rights to develop this strategic and resource-rich corridor, signalling a decline in Russia’s traditional influence in the region.

Iran strongly opposed the corridor. According to Tasnim news agency, Akbar Velayati, advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called the plan a conspiracy that threatens security in the South Caucasus. He described it as an “impossible idea” and warned it would become a “graveyard for Trump’s mercenaries”.

Russia expressed concerns as well. Moscow stated it would analyse the corridor’s provisions carefully. The Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, reminded that Moscow still guards Armenia’s borders with Iran.

Russia’s long-standing trilateral agreements with Armenia and Azerbaijan remain in place, with no party withdrawing so far.

Moscow was once Armenia’s supporter and still maintains a military base there. But its focus on the Ukraine conflict since 2022 limited its involvement in the recent Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes. This has caused tensions in Russia-Armenia relations and pushed Yerevan closer to the West.

India welcomed the peace agreement and called it a significant achievement in dialogue and diplomacy. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and congratulated him on the Washington peace summit outcome.

He posted on X, “Good to speak with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. Congratulated him on the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement in Washington DC. This is an important step for dialogue and diplomacy, which India supports.”