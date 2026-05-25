‘Great deal or no deal at all’: Trump on Iran talks as he seeks Islamic countries to join Abraham Accords

United States President Donald Trump on Monday issued a detailed statement via Truth Social outlining his approach to ongoing negotiations with Iran, emphasizing a hardline “great deal for all, or no deal at all” stance while actively courting key Islamic nations to expand the Abraham Accords.

Trump said, “Negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are proceeding nicely!”

Further warning of a possible renewed strikes on Iran he added, “It will only be a Great Deal for all or no Deal at all — Back to the Battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before — And nobody wants that!”

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Trump asks countries to join Abraham Accords

In a lengthy post, Trump described the moment as an opportunity for a historic breakthrough in the Middle East and detailed extensive diplomatic engagements with regional leaders, including Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and high-level officials from Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Pakistan, Turkey, and others.

He positioned these conversations as part of a broader effort to forge a unified front.

“It should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously sign onto the Abraham Accords,” Trump wrote.

He highlighted Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain as key players, suggesting it may take “one or two " to have a reason for not doing so,” but urged readiness to accept the deal for the sake of regional stability.

Iran deal ‘largely negotiated’

Earlier, President Trump stated that a deal with Iran is “largely negotiated,” declaring he will either sign “a great and meaningful” pact with Tehran or there will be no deal at all.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also indicated during his India visit hinted tthat an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could be announced as early as Monday.

Iran acknowledged reaching common ground with the United States on several issues, but emphasised that a final signing is not imminent.

Tehran stressed that the current proposal does not require immediate concessions on the nuclear issue.

Iranian officials tempered expectations on Monday, citing “frequent changes” and contradictions from the US side as ongoing problems and obstacles in finalizing the details.







