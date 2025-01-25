‘Great Friend Of Israel...’: Netanyahu Defends Elon Musk Amid 'Nazi Salute' Controversy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended Elon Musk amid allegations of making a gesture resembling a Nazi salute during a speech. Netanyahu praised Musk as a ‘great friend of Israel’ and acknowledged his support following the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Musk came under fire after making hand gestures during a speech at Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th US president. The gestures reportedly resembled a Nazi salute, sparking widespread backlash. Speaking to Trump supporters, Musk called the November 4 election victory "no ordinary victory."

"Elon Musk is being falsely smeared. Elon is a great friend of Israel. He visited Israel after the October 7 massacre in which Hamas terrorists committed the worst atrocity against the Jewish people since the Holocaust. He has since repeatedly and forcefully supported Israel's right to defend itself against genocidal terrorists and regimes who seek to annihilate the one and only Jewish state. I thank him for this," Netanyahu wrote in a post on ‘X’.

In response to the controversy, Musk dismissed the criticism, labeling his detractors as ‘radical leftists.’ He wrote on ‘X’, "The radical leftists are really upset that they had to take time out of their busy day praising Hamas to call me a Nazi."

"Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is sooo tired," he added in a separate post.