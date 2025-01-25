Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2848742https://zeenews.india.com/world/great-friend-of-israel-netanyahu-defends-elon-musk-amid-nazi-salute-controversy-2848742.html
NewsWorld
ELON MUSK

‘Great Friend Of Israel...’: Netanyahu Defends Elon Musk Amid 'Nazi Salute' Controversy

Musk came under fire after making hand gestures during a speech at Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th US president. The gestures reportedly resembled a Nazi salute, sparking widespread backlash. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2025, 06:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Great Friend Of Israel...’: Netanyahu Defends Elon Musk Amid 'Nazi Salute' Controversy Picture source: ANI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended Elon Musk amid allegations of making a gesture resembling a Nazi salute during a speech. Netanyahu praised Musk as a ‘great friend of Israel’ and acknowledged his support following the October 7 Hamas attacks. 

Musk came under fire after making hand gestures during a speech at Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th US president. The gestures reportedly resembled a Nazi salute, sparking widespread backlash. Speaking to Trump supporters, Musk called the November 4 election victory "no ordinary victory." 

"Elon Musk is being falsely smeared. Elon is a great friend of Israel. He visited Israel after the October 7 massacre in which Hamas terrorists committed the worst atrocity against the Jewish people since the Holocaust. He has since repeatedly and forcefully supported Israel's right to defend itself against genocidal terrorists and regimes who seek to annihilate the one and only Jewish state. I thank him for this," Netanyahu wrote in a post on ‘X’. 

In response to the controversy, Musk dismissed the criticism, labeling his detractors as ‘radical leftists.’ He wrote on ‘X’, "The radical leftists are really upset that they had to take time out of their busy day praising Hamas to call me a Nazi." 

"Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is sooo tired," he added in a separate post.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK