Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday (local time) expressed gratitude and thanked newly elected US President Donald Trump for inviting him to be the first foreign leader to visit the US in his oath-taking ceremony during his second term.

While addressing the joint press conference with Trump, the Israeli PM called him the "greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House." "I'm honoured that you (US President Donald Trump) invited me to be the first foreign leader to visit the White House in your second term. This is a testament to your friendship and support for the Jewish state and the Jewish people," Netanyahu stated.

Praising Trump's friendship and support for Israel, he added, "I've said this before and I'll say it again, you are the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House. And that's why the people of Israel have such enormous respect for you."

Further, he also discussed the current state of Israel's security, and said, "Israel has never been stronger, and Iran's terror axis has never been weaker." However, he emphasized the need to "finish the job" to secure Israel's future and bring peace to the region.

As far as Gaza is concerned, Netanyahu underlined three key goals for Israel: destroying Hamas's military, securing the release of all Israeli hostages, and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.

"Israel has never been stronger, and Iran's terror axis has never been weaker. But as we discussed, to secure our future and bring peace to our region, we have to finish the job. In Gaza, Israel has three goals, destroy Hamas's military and governing capabilities, secure the release of all of our hostages and ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel," he said.

Notably, Netanyahu arrived in the US on Sunday to discuss the Gaza ceasefire agreement as well as plans for the Middle East with Trump, Al Jazeera reported. Netanyahu landed at the Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, with flags of Israel seen around the city. The Israeli PM is also expected to have a meeting with the US military leaders and members of Congress, Al Jazeera reported. These meetings will be held over several days.