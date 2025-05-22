Greece Earthquake Today: 6.0 Magnitude Quake Near Crete Triggers Tsunami Alert

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Crete on Thursday, triggering a tsunami assessment for areas in Greece, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), said. The earthquake, which struck at a depth of 77 kilometers, happened in a region notorious for high levels of seismic activity. The monitoring agencies gave conflicting reports of the magnitude, ranging from 6.0 to 6.3, while Greece's Institute of Geodynamics put it at 6.1.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre added that a risk of a tsunami is being assessed at present. "Depending on earthquake-coastline distance, tsunamis can be local (<100km), regional (<1000km), or distant (>1000km)," the center stated in a release.

Emergency officials haven't confirmed any casualties or damage yet, but authorities are advising residents and tourists along coastal zones to be on guard and keep away from the coastline for the time being.

Series Of Quakes Rattle Region

The most recent shaking comes after a series of recent quakes in the area. A 6.1 magnitude quake close to the island of Kasos on May 13 prompted yet another tsunami alert for Greece's southern coast. Though subsequently downgraded to 5.9 by Greek emergency officials, the quake was strong enough to be felt in Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt, and Israel.

Greece, situated on a number of active fault lines, is Europe's most seismically active nation. Between January 26 and February 13, the University of Athens seismology laboratory detected more than 18,400 small quakes within the Cyclades island chain, pointing to ongoing tectonic activity in the area.

Officials are watching the situation closely, and reports will be issued as evaluations continue.