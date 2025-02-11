Greece’s Top Honeymoon Destination Santorini Hit By Over 7,700 Earthquakes In A Week: Is Your Favourite 'Instagram Island' In Danger?

Santorini, the picturesque Greek island known for its stunning views and whitewashed architecture, has been rattled by an alarming series of earthquakes. Over 7,700 tremors have been recorded in the past week, with the strongest reaching a magnitude of 5.2. Experts warn that this surge in seismic activity could signal an even more powerful quake, raising concerns of potential tsunamis and widespread damage.

Santorini’s Rising Seismic Activity

The earthquake swarm began in January, with more than 12,800 quakes detected by the University of Athens' Seismological Laboratory. On February 3, 2025, authorities ordered the closure of schools and airports as a precaution. Nearly 11,000 residents and tourists have already evacuated the island by ferry and air.

The latest tremors were felt as far as Athens and neighboring Amorgos, prompting emergency measures. Landslides have also been reported across Santorini, and authorities are discouraging tourists from visiting high-risk areas.

Concerns Over a Major Quake

Santorini sits atop a highly active tectonic zone, having been shaped by a massive volcanic eruption in 1600 BC. While earthquakes are common in this region, the frequency and intensity of the current tremors have led experts to fear a larger, potentially devastating quake.

Memories of the 1956 Amorgos Earthquake, which triggered a deadly tsunami and claimed 54 lives, have resurfaced. However, seismologists believe the current activity is caused by tectonic shifts rather than volcanic movement.

Government and Emergency Response

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has urged calm, while authorities have taken swift action:

► Evacuations & Shelter: Thousands have left, and temporary shelters have been set up.

► Safety Warnings: Mobile alerts warn residents and tourists to avoid landslide-prone areas.

► Search & Rescue Readiness: A Special Disaster Response Unit has been deployed to Amorgos.

Although inspections have yet to find structural damage in Santorini or Amorgos, experts remain cautious. The state of emergency will remain in place until at least March 3, with continued monitoring of seismic activity.

What’s Next?

Dr. Athanassios Ganas, Research Director at the National Observatory of Athens, told DTI "experts have observed that the earthquakes are concentrated in a small area, deviating from the usual mainshock-aftershock pattern. Seismologists also warn that aftershocks could persist for weeks, and the risk of a stronger quake remains. While no injuries have been reported so far, the situation is being closely watched."

For now, Santorini's famous cliffside views remain eerily quiet as thousands wait to see whether this paradise island will face its biggest quake yet.