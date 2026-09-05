/Greek Air Force F-4 Phantom crashes during aerial show near Athens | Video

A Greek Air Force F-4 Phantom jet crashed during an aerial display near Athens on Saturday, sending huge plumes of black smoke into the sky and triggering a fire at Tanagra Air Base. The twin-seat fighter went down at around 3 pm local time on September 5 during a low-altitude manoeuvre at Athens Flying Week, an annual air show attended by several thousand spectators. No injuries were reported among those watching the display.
The aircraft crashed during the opening two minutes of its performance, according to reports. Videos circulating online show the jet flying at low altitude and high speed before turning towards the runway. It then appeared to lose altitude and crashed into trees near the runway, erupting into flames.
The crash reportedly occurred outside the runway in an industrial area near the air base, close to several factories. The facilities were closed at the time, according to reports.
The status of the two airmen aboard the aircraft had not been officially confirmed at the time of writing. Footage shared online does not appear to show either crew member ejecting before the impact.
Rescue operations were complicated by the fire at the site. Around 85 firefighters, supported by 11 water-dropping aircraft and helicopters, worked to contain the blaze. The fire remained some distance from the main viewing area.
The aircraft had taken part in a rehearsal flight during Media Day at the air base on September 4, a day before the accident.
Neither the Hellenic Air Force nor the Greek Ministry of Defence had issued an official statement on the crash at the time of writing.
The accident involved one of Greece's ageing F-4 Phantom II fighters, making the crash significant for military aviation enthusiasts. The Hellenic Air Force is among the last operators of the aircraft still flying the type operationally.
The Hellenic Air Force had 17 F-4 Phantoms as of December 2025. Following Saturday's crash, that number has fallen to 16. The aircraft are operated by the 338 Mira of the 117 Combat Wing.
Greece also hosts the European Phantom Conference, known as PhanCon, which attracts aviation enthusiasts from around the world to Andravida Air Base.
Apart from Greece, the Turkish Air Force and the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force remain among the operators of the F-4 Phantom. Iran continues to operate a limited number of the aircraft despite longstanding sanctions and difficulties in maintaining its ageing fleet.
Greece expands its modern fighter fleet
The crash comes as Greece continues to modernise its air force. The country operates upgraded F-16V Viper fighters, with Lockheed Martin announcing on September 5 that it had delivered 59 of the aircraft.
Greece is also preparing to become an operator of the F-35A Lightning II. Athens has already contracted for 20 F-35A aircraft and is considering expanding the order.
The crash at Tanagra has therefore brought renewed attention to the continued use of the F-4 Phantom in Greece, even as the Hellenic Air Force moves towards a more modern fighter fleet.
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