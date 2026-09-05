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Greek Air Force F-4 Phantom crashes during aerial show near Athens | Video

The aircraft crashed during the first two minutes of its performance, according to reports. Videos circulating online show the jet flying at low altitude and high speed before turning towards the runway. It then appeared to lose altitude and crash into trees near the runway, erupting into flames.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 07:40 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 07:40 PM IST
Greek Air Force F-4 Phantom crashes during aerial show near Athens | Video
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Screen grab from the video viral on X

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Greek Air Force F-4 Phantom crashes during aerial show near Athens | Video
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