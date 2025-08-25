Green Card Dreams At Risk: H-1B Visa Holders Face Crushing PERM Delays, Rising Competition In U.S. Tech Market And Lay Off

New Delhi: The voices of H-1B visa holders are beginning to reflect an unease in America’s shifting job market. A professional from the Bay Area shared their situation on Reddit and described the challenges that emerged during the Labor Market Test (LMT).

Served as an Oracle + SAP Manager since 2020, the professional said the company’s Program Electronic Review Management (PERM) process slowed down after an unusually high number of U.S. applicants entered the pool.

“Honestly did not expect this since role is very niche, but looks like market is like this nowadays. Feeling very tense because green card is main plan for long-term settlement,” he expressed his stress.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This experience reflects the wider struggles faced by many skilled immigrants. Layoffs have pushed more Americans into the job market. The result is heavier competition for every advertised role.

One Reddit user framed the situation like this: “Americans are now far more aware of where companies are placing these ads, and there is usually plenty of applicants in this layoff heavy environment. Its gonna be near impossible to legitimately pass a LMT.”

Another participant in the discussion offered a different kind of playbook. The user suggested that employers in less desirable areas might offer a path forward for those stuck in the process. The post read, “It depends on the work, location and organisation, but sometimes a tiny consultancy may handle PERM much more readily than well-known ones. A less desirable locations like rural and low-demand areas, one may find it easier to pass the LMT, as fewer US workers apply or meet the minimum qualifications.”

While some users shared strategies, others pointed to troubling behavior around the process itself. Concerns were raised about applicants misusing the system.

One commenter claimed that certain individuals apply for PERM postings despite having no qualifications, only to create further roadblocks. “Some people on X are purposefully applying to these PERM positions even though they are not qualified,” the Reddit user wrote.

The same person added, “It is not going to give them a job just gonna mess it up for everyone.”

These accounts paint a picture of heightened uncertainty. For many H-1B visa holders, the PERM process is central to the green card journey. Any disruption adds tension to lives already dependent on employer sponsorship and policy procedures.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on a Reddit user’s post. All claims, facts and viewpoints belong to the original poster. zeenews.india.com has not independently verified them.)