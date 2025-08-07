Green Card Wait Could Finally End For Indians: U.S. Bill Offers Fast Track Process, Fair Chances

Washington, D.C.: The U.S. House of Representatives has introduced a new immigration bill, The Dignity Act 2025. The proposed legislation aims to make the immigration system easier and more efficient stable. Lawmakers from both parties have come together to push this forward.

The lead sponsor is Republican Representative Maria Elvira Salazar. Her co-lead is Veronica Escobar, a Democrat. Ten more Republican members have added their support. The proposal is based on an earlier version from 2023. It now returns with updates and changes.

Relief for Green Card Applicants

The bill opens a door for people stuck in long queues. A thousand of Indian professionals have waited more than a decade for a green card. This bill offers them a way out. Those who have waited 10 years or more can pay $20,000 (roughly Rs 17.5 lakh) to fast-track their application. It is aimed at making the process simpler.

The bill also recommends a change in country quotas. Today, each country is allowed only 7% of green cards under employment and family categories. For countries like India and China, this has created a bottleneck.

The new bill suggests raising the cap to 15% per country. This means a more balanced system, one that does not punish people just for being born in a high-demand country.

F-1 Visa May Get a Makeover Too

Students on F-1 visas may also see new flexibility. While the fine print is still being examined, the bill outlines reforms aimed at making it easier for student-workers to stay and contribute after graduation.

The idea is if someone studies in the United States, pays tuition and learns the system, they should not have to leave when they are ready to work.

Regularisation of Undocumented

Beyond students and professionals, The Dignity Bill also reaches those living without legal status. Many live in the country without any legal status. The proposed law outlines a way for them to regularise their stay. The goal is to provide legal clarity and protection. It opens a legal channel for them to settle down with dignity.

A Turning Point

The Dignity Act 2025 is not yet a law. It is a proposal. But it carries weight. It is now in the hands of lawmakers. Discussions will follow, committees will review it and changes may happen.

But the language of the bill shows a shift in tone, a simpler path and a more human process. It provides a chance for families and professionals to find stability in a place they already call home.