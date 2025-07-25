Green Diplomacy: Modi And King Charles Plant Legacy At Sandringham – One Tree, Two Nations, Countless Mothers

Sandringham (United Kingdom): Fresh from signing a historic trade deal with his U.K. counterpart Keir Starmer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met King Charles III at Sandringham House and handed him a gift – which was not a gold ornament or an official scroll, but a young tree sapling. Its roots held more than soil; they carried the sentiment of a son honouring his mother and a nation honouring its planet.

The sapling is a living emblem of India’s new green movement, ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, launched by PM Modi earlier this year. It calls upon citizens to plant a tree in their mother’s name, turning an act of memory into one of healing.

Long known for his commitment to the environment, King Charles embraced the gesture wholeheartedly. “His Majesty King Charles III is very passionate about nature, environment and sustainable living. His joining the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' movement is very noteworthy and will inspire people around the world,” Prime Minister Modi posted on X after the meeting.

Had a very good meeting with His Majesty King Charles III. We discussed different aspects of India-UK relations, including the ground covered in trade and investment in the wake of CETA and Vision 2035. Other subjects of discussion included education, health and wellness,… pic.twitter.com/kNnIKF3sCv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2025

His Majesty King Charles III is very passionate about nature, environment and sustainable living. Thus, his joining the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ (a tree for Mother) movement is very noteworthy and will inspire people around the world. https://t.co/oHa0rlyZmn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2025

The meeting between the two leaders took place at the King’s country residence in Norfolk, just hours after Modi and Starmer signed the first-ever comprehensive India-U.K. Free Trade Agreement, a landmark deal expected to redefine economic relations between the two countries. At Sandringham, the mood was gentler, warmer and more personal.

A Moment of Connection

During their time together, King Charles received the sapling graciously and acknowledged its symbolism. The British Royal Family confirmed the meeting and the gift in a social media post on X, “This afternoon, The King received the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, @NarendraModi, at Sandringham House. During their time together, His Majesty was given a tree to be planted this Autumn, inspired by the environmental initiative launched by the Prime Minister, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, which encourages people to plant a tree in tribute to their mothers.”

This afternoon, The King received the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, @NarendraModi, at Sandringham House.



During their time together, His Majesty was given a tree to be planted this Autumn, inspired by the environmental initiative launched by the Prime Minister, “Ek… pic.twitter.com/9nhigoCgkw — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 24, 2025

This was not just a photo-op. According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders discussed wellness, sustainability and cultural traditions that span centuries. They touched upon subjects close to both their hearts – the wisdom of Ayurveda, the practice of Yoga and the need to restore ecological balance.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his happiness at King Charles’ return to royal duties and good health. In a world reeling from climate warnings and carbon deadlines, their shared love for nature made for a comforting counter-narrative, a reminder that royal titles and elected offices mean little without clean air, green earth and personal gestures.

Trade, Tradition and a Tree in the Ground

As the leaders spoke, they also highlighted the new chapter opening between their countries. The just-signed Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) featured prominently in their discussion. It is the first full-scale trade agreement India has ever signed with a G7 nation. For the United Kingdom, it is the biggest since Brexit. It lays the groundwork for a doubling of bilateral trade by 2030 and carries significance for both economies.

Modi informed the King about the vision behind the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign and how it ties into India’s broader climate commitments. He also outlined India’s progress in renewable energy and its long-term vision for sustainability.

They spoke of joint efforts to address climate change, with India’s rapidly evolving green infrastructure and the U.K.’s technological edge forming a natural alignment.

The King, who has championed sustainability and environmental justice since his days as the Prince of Wales, found common cause with the Indian PM on many of these fronts.

They also spoke about cooperation within the Commonwealth, a shared legacy that continues to evolve. Both leaders expressed hope that the partnership between India and the United Kingdom would inspire collaboration across sectors such as cultural, educational, environmental and economic.

One Sapling, Two Histories and a Global Message

As the meeting drew to a close, the tree sapling was placed gently into the King’s care. It will be planted later this year on the expansive grounds of Sandringham House, its leaves destined to unfurl under an English sky. With it, India’s message to honour mothers through action and the earth through memory finds a home in British soil.

PM Modi extended his thanks to King Charles for the hospitality and invited him to visit India on a future State Visit. The King’s acceptance of the sapling was not merely a royal courtesy, but a commitment, a nod to shared priorities and perhaps, to a friendship that reaches beyond policy into something far more timeless.

As world leaders weigh climate targets and trade metrics, the sight of two seasoned statesmen speaking softly about saplings and mothers reminds us that diplomacy, too, begins in the soil.