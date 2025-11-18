Strangest Death In History: Meet The Mad Monk, Known For Mysterious Power, Survived Cyanide And Bullets—But Neva River Finally Claimed Grigori Rasputin

Grigori Rasputin: Of all the assassinations in history, few are as mythologised-or debated-as the death of Grigori Rasputin, the mystic who bore enormous sway with Russia's Romanov royal family. While modern autopsy reports suggested quick death from a bullet to the head, the firsthand accounts of his conspirators have described an elongated, desperate, and almost supernatural struggle to kill the "Mad Monk."

On the night of December 29, 1916, a group of frightened nobles, led by Prince Felix Yusupov, invited Rasputin to the Moika Palace in Saint Petersburg to carry out their plot.

The Myth vs. The Autopsy

The actual sequence of events which led to Rasputin's death had come to be wrapped in legend, largely due to the dramatic memoirs of his chief assassin.

Autopsy Finding: The short story we reveals that according to the autopsy, Rasputin died quickly after being struck down with three bullets.

Conspirators' Account (The Myth): The assassins' version is a tale of a multi-stage, almost botched murder.

The Failed Poisons And The First Shot

The first attempt at poisoning Rasputin failed rather spectacularly, according to Prince Felix Yusupov.

Cyanide Failure: First of all, Rasputin was served with tea and his favorite cakes, heavily laced with cyanide. He showed no signs of distress.

Poisonous Wine: He then drank three glasses of wine, laced with cyanide, and still did not flinch, which left his assassins "dumbfounded."

First Bullet: Sometime after 2:30 AM, Yusupov is alleged to have pulled out a revolver, told the mystic to "say a prayer," and shot him in the chest. He and his co-conspirators fled, believing that the powerful holy man was dead.

Rasputin's 'Resurrection' And Final Moments

The dramatic climax of the assassination occurred when Yusupov returned to check on the body.

The Attack: Yusupov returned to the cellar only to see Rasputin's eyelids twitch. The mystic suddenly sprang up, snarling "like an animal" and attacking Yusupov, digging his fingers into the Prince's neck.

The Chase: Next, Rasputin ran, clawing his way up the stairs and out into the courtyard, pursued by the assassins, one of whom was Duma deputy Vladimir Purishkevich.

The Final Shots: Purishkevich fired two more shots, with one finally striking Rasputin in the head, causing him to collapse.

The True Cause of Death: Finally, the conspirators wrapped the body in heavy carpets, then bound it with chains and threw it into the icy Neva River. Hypothermia turned out to be the ultimate cause of death.

Rise To Power: The Mad Monk And The Romanovs

Rasputin was a Siberian peasant who never took holy orders but rose rapidly through the social ranks of the St. Petersburg elite because of his presumed mystical power.

The Romanov Connection

The entry to the Imperial Palace came about when he used his connections to meet Tsar Nicholas II and Tsarina Alexandra.

Illness of the Heir: German-born Tsarina was distressed by severe hemophilia in her son Alexei and sought a cure desperately.

Indispensable Mystic: Rasputin managed to moderate Alexei's symptoms through unknown means-faith-healing or folk medicine-being indispensable to the ruling family.

Political Disaster: Rasputin used his influence to give the Romanovs disastrous political advice that quickly undermined the legitimacy of the monarchy in Russia.

Prophetic Warning And Political Fallout

The murder, intended to save the monarchy, had the opposite effect, paving the way for the Russian Revolution.

Rasputin's Prophecy: Shortly before his death, Rasputin allegedly warned Yusupov, "Disaster will come to anyone who lifts a finger against me."

Public Celebration: The assassination was openly celebrated in the press and the streets, filling the conspirators with initial hope for a political restoration.

The Collapse: Without Rasputin to blame for the state's failures, public anger focused solely on Tsar Nicholas II.

Exile and disillusionment: The Tsarina could not prove the crime but exiled Yusupov and others. Later in his life, Yusupov realised that Rasputin's death did not restore confidence but merely removed the last buffer between the public and the doomed Tsar. The revolution that swept in in March 1917 sought an outright rejection of the monarchy.

