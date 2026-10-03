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Grounded as threat, cleared to fly: Chilling past of flydubai pilot who stabbed captain mid-air revealed

The UAE is leading the probe into the September 30 cockpit attack, with investigators examining the co-pilot’s background, possible motive and whether anyone else was involved.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 05:18 AM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 05:43 AM IST
Grounded as threat, cleared to fly: Chilling past of flydubai pilot who stabbed captain mid-air revealed
Image Credit: (Photo: x/@MarioNawfal)

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Grounded as threat, cleared to fly: Chilling past of flydubai pilot who stabbed captain mid-air revealed
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