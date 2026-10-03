/Grounded as threat, cleared to fly: Chilling past of flydubai pilot who stabbed captain mid-air revealed

New Delhi: Were red flags ignored before disaster nearly struck at 30,000 feet? Reports reveal that the flydubai co-pilot who is accused of attacking his captain, Captain Smit Machchhar, in a bid to crash a commercial aircraft had been barred from the skies in Oman over security issues. He has been identified by Al Arabiya English sources as Hamam Alhamami.
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) claimed that the Omani national had been banned from flying in his home country because of questions over his alleged radical ideological views. ABC News also said that he had been suspended by the Oman Air after being identified as a security risk.
CNN reported that he was removed from a training programme at Oman’s national airline last year after suspicions over his alleged radical views. Citing a regional diplomatic source, the broadcster said that he was later given another role at the airline.
Al Arabiya English, quoting its sources, said Alhamami had spent much of his time outside Oman, particularly in Syria, where he was allegedly exposed to extremist ideas before travelling to the UAE. The report said he left Oman after authorities stopped him from flying.
The precise nature of the material or views that led to the earlier action has not been publicly established. The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority has said investigators are examining the circumstances of the September 30 incident, including operational and security aspects. It has also urged people not to circulate unofficial information before the investigation produces its findings.
The suspect’s employment history is now an important part of the investigation. CNN reported that he worked for flydubai for only about eight months. Another source cited by the news channel said he had previously worked for the Royal Air Maroc.
The CNN report also stated that Alhamami was born in the UAE to an Omani father and a Syrian mother and spent several years in the emirates.
The WSJ said it could not establish whether Oman had shared its assessment of the pilot with other countries or airlines. The report also said the nature of his alleged radicalisation was unclear.
Another issue being examined is how an Omani citizen came to be part of the crew on a flight to Israel. Oman does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.
An Israeli official told CNN that several Israeli agencies, including Shin Bet, Mossad, the military and the Transportation Ministry, were investigating how the suspect became part of the flight crew.
Citing sources close to the investigation, The Jerusalem Post said the suspect did not hold a second nationality.
The disclosures shine a chilling light on the backstory of the rogue airman who allegedly attempted to bring down Flight FZ1073. The aircraft was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the incident happened and the plane went into a rapid descent. Passengers and crew intervened and the aircraft was eventually diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia.
According to ABC News, the suspect was working as a co-pilot trainee with the Oman Air in 2024 when he was found with extremist material. Senior intelligence and law enforcement officials told the broadcaster that he was then grounded from flying for one year.
He was allowed to continue working for the Oman Air in an administrative role, the report said. The WSJ report stated that Oman had also banned him from flying over his ideological views. The precise nature of those issues has not been publicly established.
Investigators are examining the suspect’s employment history and how he later received clearance to fly for flydubai. He eventually became a first officer on a route to Israel.
The WSJ said it could not establish whether Oman had shared its assessment of the pilot with other countries or airlines. The report further said that the nature of his alleged radicalisation was unclear.
Flight FZ1073 was carrying more than 170 people when the cockpit attack took place. The aircraft suddenly lost altitude during the confrontation.
Reuters said that the plane dropped more than 16,000 feet in about 30 seconds while flying over Saudi Arabia and that its transponder was briefly switched off. The captain was injured during the attack but managed to open the cockpit door. Passengers then entered and helped restrain the co-pilot.
A passenger with aviation experience helped stabilise the aircraft before two off-duty flydubai pilots travelling in the cabin took control. The plane landed safely at Tabuk airport in north-western Saudi Arabia. Both pilots were injured and were later transferred to the United Arab Emirates.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the incident in terms of an attempted attack. On Friday (October 2), he said the suspect had undergone “Islamist radicalisation” and alleged that he intended to crash the plane with its passengers on board.
He also said investigators are examining whether the suspect was acting on instructions from someone else.
The UAE is leading the investigation after the suspect was transferred from Saudi Arabia, where the aircraft landed, to the UAE. CNN reported that he is facing a terrorism investigation. The UAE prosecutor has ordered investigators to establish whether the incident involved terrorist activity, prior planning or outside direction.
ABC News said that the suspect was cooperating with investigators. Citing sources briefed on the investigation, the broadcaster stated that he said he intended to crash the aircraft in Israel.
The investigation is now examining his earlier employment record, the circumstances of his recruitment by flydubai and what happened in the cockpit on September 30. Investigators are also trying to establish his motive.
Earlier reports by i24 News said leaflets and publications from “Free Palestine” groups, along with other pro-Palestinian material, were found among the suspect’s belongings. The report said investigators were examining claims that he had expressed support for Palestinians and hostility towards Israel.
These details are part of the investigation into his alleged radicalisation and possible motive. They have not been established as the final findings of the probe.
Flydubai has temporarily suspended its Tel Aviv operations at the request of authorities. The airline has said a full official investigation is under way and that it is supporting the authorities.
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