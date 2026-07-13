/‘Guardian of Strait of Hormuz, with 20% fees’: Trump says US reinstating Iran’s maritime blockade

United States President Donald Trump announced that the Strait of Hormuz will remain open and that the US will enforce what he called the "Iranian Blockade," targeting only Iranian ships and customers while allowing all other countries free passage. He also declared the US as the "Guardian of the Hormuz Strait" and said it would charge a 20% fee on all cargo transiting the strait to cover the costs of providing security. Trump added that the implementation of this plan would begin immediately.