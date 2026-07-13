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‘Guardian of Strait of Hormuz, with 20% fees’: Trump says US reinstating Iran’s maritime blockade

Donald Trump delivered a sharp rebuke to Iran, declaring that the United States would take control of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. 

Edited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 08:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 08:33 PM IST
‘Guardian of Strait of Hormuz, with 20% fees’: Trump says US reinstating Iran’s maritime blockade
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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