/‘Guardian of Strait of Hormuz, with 20% fees’: Trump says US reinstating Iran’s maritime blockade

United States President Donald Trump announced that the Strait of Hormuz will remain open and that the US will enforce what he called the "Iranian Blockade," targeting only Iranian ships and customers while allowing all other countries free passage. He also declared the US as the "Guardian of the Hormuz Strait" and said it would charge a 20% fee on all cargo transiting the strait to cover the costs of providing security. Trump added that the implementation of this plan would begin immediately.
In an X post, President Trump said, “The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran. We are reinstating the IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait.”
“The U.S.A. will be, from this point forward, known as “THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World,” furhter added Trump, announcing immediately process and formation of the announcemnet.
Earlier on Sunday, Donald Trump delivered a sharp rebuke to Iran, declaring that the United States would take control of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz while accusing Tehran of violating a recently agreed ceasefire amid escalating regional tensions.
In a telephone interview with Fox News, Trump stated that Iran had reneged on a “done deal” reached just the night before. “They had an 11-hour meeting and everything was agreed to yesterday. They leave the room and they call back and they say, ‘we had to make a couple of changes,’” Trump said.
“For 47 years, they’ve been tapping people along... this should’ve been done 47 years ago.”
Expressing frustration with Iranian actions, the president added, “It looks like they’re back at their business, trying to take over the Strait. We’re taking over the Strait. They have nothing.”
Trump further criticized Iranian leadership, noting that the two sides had reached “10 deals” in the past, all of which he claimed were broken. “They’re a bad group of people. They’ve been this way for a long time,” he said.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry, on the other hand strongly condemned the US military actions, accusing Washington of undermining global commercial shipping and destabilizing the Strait of Hormuz.
In a statement posted on X, the ministry described the recent US strikes as “aggressive” and “brutal,” arguing they violate the United Nations Charter, particularly Article 2(4), and pose a serious threat to international peace and security.
The ministry claimed the US had already breached nearly all provisions of the ceasefire agreement, “just after 25 days,” by targeting Iran’s transport infrastructure, fishing boats, cargo barges, and meteorological facilities.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated that the bilateral memorandum of understanding with the US had entered a “crisis phase.”
According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, Baghaei added that the Americans showed impatience in violating the deal, failing to even allow Iran’s one-month timeframe for commitments related to the Strait of Hormuz to expire.
Apart from the war of words, there follows a military escalation in West Asia. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) that American forces carried out fresh offensive strikes across Iran on July 12.
CENTCOM reported targeting Iranian air defence infrastructure, coastal radar facilities, missile and drone systems, and fast-attack military craft.
In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched attacks on targets in Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait, targeting American bases.
The situation remains fluid, with both sides exchanging accusations and military actions centered on control of the critical Strait of Hormuz.
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