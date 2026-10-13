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Guilfoyle denies 'false' allegations, signals exit as US envoy to Greece

The resignation request follows reports that Guilfoyle asked businessman Eric Deters for $100,000 to pay her American Express bill in July 2025.

Published: Oct 13, 2026, 11:35 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 11:35 PM IST
Guilfoyle denies 'false' allegations, signals exit as US envoy to Greece
Image Credit: US ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle. (IANS)

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Guilfoyle denies 'false' allegations, signals exit as US envoy to Greece
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