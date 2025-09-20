Advertisement
KIRAN PATEL SHOOTING

Caught On Camera: Gujarati Woman Final Moments As Gunman Shoots Her In Store Parking Lot | VIDEO

A 49-year-old Gujarati woman, Kiran Patel, was fatally shot during a robbery at her convenience store in Union County. The incident has reignited the debate over gun control in the US.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2025, 08:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Caught On Camera: Gujarati Woman Final Moments As Gunman Shoots Her In Store Parking Lot | VIDEOGujarati Woman Shot Dead in Robbery at US Convenience Store. (PHOTO: Screengrab)

A 49-year-old Gujarati woman, Kiran Patel, was fatally shot during an armed robbery at her convenience store in Union County on Tuesday night. Officers found Patel lying motionless in the parking lot of her business, DD's Food Mart, after responding to a report of shots fired. Emergency officials verified her death there.

Surveillance Video Shows Fatal Altercation

A masked attacker walked in with a gun, demanding cash from Patel, who was alone in the store, said investigators. Surveillance footage reveals a struggle between Patel and the attacker when the suspect pulled out the gun and fired a shot, said investigators. Patel tried to fight back by throwing an object, and the attacker then jumped up onto the cash register counter and discharged several rounds, authorities said. As Patel attempted to run in the direction of the parking lot, the gunman chased after her, firing until she fell mere feet from the entrance of the store.

Police Begin Suspect Manhunt

The Union Public Safety Department initiated a manhunt for the assailant, who escaped from the scene after he shot the victim. The authorities are studying the CCTV footage and have appealed to the public to come up with any information that would assist in the investigation. The Union County coroner's office identified Patel and said that she died due to fatal gunshot wounds.

Community Mourns 'Hardworking' Immigrant

Members of the community painted Kiran Patel as a hardworking and well-known immigrant who had owned the store for years. Her death has reignited a debate regarding gun control laws in the United States, with acts of violence at small businesses becoming more prevalent.

