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NewsWorldCaught on camera | Two pilots killed as Austin-bound business jet explodes in La Romana | SHOCKING VIDEO
AIRPLANE CRASH VIDEO

Caught on camera | Two pilots killed as Austin-bound business jet explodes in La Romana | SHOCKING VIDEO

A US-registered Gulfstream G200 private jet bound for Austin exploded after a failed emergency landing at La Romana Airport. Both crew members were killed.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2026, 09:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Caught on camera | Two pilots killed as Austin-bound business jet explodes in La Romana | SHOCKING VIDEOTwo pilots killed as Austin-bound business jet explodes in La Romana. (PHOTO: X/@dhram00)

The privately-owned United States-registered business jet experienced a crash followed by a fiery explosion shortly after landing in La Romana International Airport on Sunday evening. Both of the crew members of the aircraft were killed in the accident.

It was reported by IDAC, the Dominican Civil Aviation Institute, that there was only one pilot and copilot on board the plane. The Dominican authorities said that there were no passengers involved in this tragic incident.

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This business jet identified as the Gulfstream G200 twin-engine business jet with the United States registration number N318JF had originally set out on a journey from La Romana, an attractive resort city about 130 kilometers away from the capital, Santo Domingo. This flight was headed for Austin, Texas, but was turned back due to the mechanical problem.

Emergency: Aircraft suffering from severe malfunction

As revealed by preliminary reports of the local aviation authorities, an emergency call was made during a critical period when the plane was about 16 nautical miles southwest of La Romana.

Due to the occurrence of severe malfunctions within the aircraft, the pilots decided to turn around the plane in an effort to bring the malfunctioning aircraft safely back to the airport runway.

Impact of the runway: Eyewitness video reveals final seconds of the plane

A number of eyewitness videos taken and circulated widely on various social media sites revealed the last seconds of the plane as it tried to make an emergency landing attempt.

According to the video footage, the Gulfstream G200 made contact with the ground and then skidded along the runway at a very fast speed before veering off into a safety zone that surrounded the runway where it exploded into flames.

An ongoing investigation into the exact mechanical failure that led to the accident is being conducted by the Dominican aviation authority.

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