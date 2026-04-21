Gun, kirpans, pepper spray: 11 injured in violent clash inside Gurudwara in Germany

At least 11 people were injured after a violent clash broke out at a gurdwara in the Duisburg area of Moers, Germany. Videos believed to have been recorded inside the religious premises are circulating on social media, showing a physical altercation between two groups. Disturbing footage indicates that sharp weapons, including knives and kirpans, were used during the confrontation.

Approximately 40 individuals were involved in the clash, prompting a large-scale police response, including the deployment of specialised tactical units, according to the German newspaper Bild.

Witnesses said that, in addition to bladed weapons, pepper spray and even a firearm were reportedly used inside the religious premises.

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The exact reason behind the bloody clash is yet to be established and is under investigation. However, following preliminary inquiries, police indicated that the dispute may have originated from the election of a new board of directors.

The dispute is also believed to involve disagreement over gurdwara funds, which several groups are claiming for themselves.

A 56-year-old member of the congregation who witnessed the violent clash on Monday told Bild, "This must have been planned. Shortly before the service began, the attackers suddenly had pepper spray and sprayed their opponents. Then one of them fired a pistol. And I also saw knives."

According to them, current and former board members had disagreement over the management of gurdwara funds.

"There have been problems and conflicts for some time. But it's mainly about influence and who has the final say here at the temple. When the attack began, many fled the temple in panic; it could have ended much worse. Fortunately, no one's life is in danger," the witness further said.

According to a report by Bild, eleven people were injured in the clash. The wounded were treated at the scene by paramedics and an emergency physician.

Police handcuffed at least one suspect and placed them in a patrol vehicle, while the criminal investigation department has begun efforts to establish the sequence of events and identify exactly who attacked whome.

Police handcuffed at least one suspect and placed them in a patrol vehicle, while the criminal investigation department has begun efforts to establish the sequence of events and identify.