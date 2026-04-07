Gunfire heard near Israeli consulate in Istanbul; Three killed

An exchange of gunfire was reported outside a building housing the Israeli consulate in Turkey's Istanbul.

Three people were neutralized and two police personnel were injured in the exchange of gunfire as per Reuters.

As per a Reuters report, a robust armed police presence is routinely maintained near the Israeli consulate. TV footage captured armed officers patrolling the area following the shooting.

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The Israeli Foreign Ministry is investigating the matter, according to The Times of Israel.

Footage depicted an apparent attacker weaving between parked white police and security buses, firing an automatic rifle and handgun over several minutes. Two bodies lay on nearby streets and grassy patches, per Reuters.

Media reports indicated two police officers were injured in the incident, which unfolded right outside the tower housing the Israeli consulate in Istanbul's financial district.

Since the Hamas-Israel war erupted in 2023, a heavy security presence has been stationed near the consulate. A source familiar with the matter noted that no Israeli diplomats are currently posted in Turkey, per a Reuters report.

Turkey has condemned Israel's Gaza invasion and shuttered the consulate in protest.

Meanwhile, Turkish Justice Minister Akin Gurlek announced three prosecutors will probe the shooting, with armed police now securing the area.