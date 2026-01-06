Gunshots were reported near Venezuela's presidential palace on Tuesday, just days after U.S. authorities arrested former President Nicolás Maduro.

According to reports, several shots were fired in the Miraflores Palace area in Caracas amid heightened security.

Unidentified drones hovered over the Miraflores Palace in central Caracas around 8:00 p.m. (0000 GMT), prompting security forces to open fire in response. This came hours after Delcy Rodríguez, Maduro's deputy, was sworn in as interim president following his removal, reported Economic Times.

No immediate claims of responsibility or casualty details have emerged.

The incident follows Maduro's capture by U.S. authorities, sparking political unrest in the oil-rich nation.

Earlier, ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife pleaded not guilty to drug and weapons charges in a U.S. federal court after being captured in a U.S. military operation named "Operation Absolute Resolve."

Ousted Venezuelan President Maduro pleaded "not guilty" during a hearing in U.S. federal court and claimed he was a "prisoner of war," saying he had been kidnapped from his home in Caracas.

In the wake of US operation, Maduro's son, Nicolás Maduro Guerra, called for "political and military coordination" against what he describes as "external aggression."

The United Nations Security Council called an emergency meeting on January 5, 2026, after the U.S. launched its operation in Venezuela. UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed deep concern over potential instability, urging de-escalation and diplomacy while noting the operation violated the UN Charter's ban on force against territorial integrity.

Venezuela's Ambassador Samuel Moncada labeled it resource-driven aggression, demanding condemnation and protection for civilians. Several countries, including North Korea, Colombia, China, and Russia, condemned the U.S. strike on Venezuela, calling it a blatant attack and demanding negotiations through dialogue.

A U.S. federal judge has ordered Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, to appear in court on March 17 for their next hearing.



