Beyond The Borders: Why The Flooding Of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib Highlights A Growing Humanitarian Crisis In Pakistan | VIDEO

The sacred Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib was nearly entirely underwater after days of intense monsoon rains in Pakistan's Punjab province. Online videos capture the historical Sikh gurudwara, which is only 4.5 kilometers from the international border, and the Kartarpur Corridor to it, filled with water.

India-Pakistan Border Areas on High Alert

The heavy flooding of Pakistan's eastern provinces has left authorities issuing emergency warnings and displacing tens of thousands. The situation worsened after India let out water from its full dams and swollen rivers into low-lying border zones. Officials in Pakistan confirmed a "high to very high" flood level in the Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers. Pakistan's Punjab provincial government summoned the military to help deliver instant relief in seven districts, including Narowal.

Mass Evacuations Underway as Rivers Swell

Close to 200,000 individuals have been relocated to safety from flood-affected areas, according to Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Over 14,000 individuals were rescued by the rescuers in one of the worst-hit districts, Kasur, while over 89,000 were shifted from Bahawalnagar. The NDMA has advised the inhabitants against approaching rivers, streams, or low-lying areas and against obeying all official warnings. The increasing water levels and continuous evacuations highlight the impact of the humanitarian crisis in the region.

