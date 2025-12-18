Gwadar Secrets: Saudi Arabia And Pakistan’s New Arabian Sea Game – Strategic Hub Or Military Base?

Riyadh: In a move that has strategic analysts watching closely, Saudi Arabia is partnering with Pakistan to transform Gwadar Port into a major strategic hub, with potential military implications in the future. Saudi Arabia’s planned investment in Gwadar, along with the dual-use proposal for the Gwadar-Karachi Coastal Highway, aims to enhance cargo movement and strengthen logistic support for the port.

Intelligence sources said the kingdom intends to develop integrated logistics parks for cargo across Karachi, Gwadar, Jeddah and Dammam. In addition, a joint cruise and maritime tourism corridor is proposed to connect Karachi, Gwadar, Jeddah and Riyadh’s ambitious NEOM project (which is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030).

The initiative not only strengthens Saudi regional connectivity but also positions Gwadar as a potential key maritime node.

The Strategic Plan For Gwadar

The plan reveals a broader vision for maritime security and strategic cooperation. Gwadar is slated to host a Regional Maritime Fusion and Response Centre, which will act as a hub for joint naval exercises, training and coordination with Iran, Oman, GCC nations and other regional navies.

The centre will also function as an emergency and disaster response hub.

Intelligence sources confirmed that through sister-port agreements with Jeddah and Dammam, Saudi Arabia aims to establish a foothold in Gwadar while Pakistan gains economic benefits. The proposal also includes seafood-related initiatives such as aquaculture export hubs, seafood processing units funded by Saudi Arabia and joint ventures in shrimp and tuna cultivation, including hatcheries and processing plants. These all are within the Gwadar Free Zone.

The centre’s collaboration with Pakistan Marine Academy will enhance capacity building and provide specialised training and further strengthen the region’s naval capabilities.

Riyadh’s Arabian Sea Ambitions

Experts said Saudi Arabia wants a military hub in the Arabian Sea, and China is behind this. If the kingdom had no such intentions, why would it sign a military agreement with Pakistan in September?

“This is not merely about trade. Saudi Arabia has close ties with China, and in the next 8-10 years, while Xi Jinping is China’s president, they plan to engage in three potential conflicts, including one against Taiwan and another against India. To counter the Malacca Strait, China is developing an economic corridor through Pakistan,” they warned.

They alleged Beijing’s involvement is unmistakable. Without its approval, the experts said, not even a mosquito could move in Pakistan. Saudi Arabia’s growing presence in Gwadar goes beyond investment or commerce; it ties directly to long-term strategic interests in the Arabian Sea, the Strait of Hormuz and the Indian Ocean. This port could evolve into a new multipolar maritime hub, which may pose future challenges for India.

Implications, Next Steps

The Gwadar initiative highlights a delicate balance of commercial, strategic and security interests in the Arabian Sea. As Riyadh and Pakistan strengthen their collaboration, the region could see a major change in naval influence and maritime logistics, with effects on regional powers, trade routes and security dynamics.