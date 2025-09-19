H-1B Dreams, Hidden Traps: How Buying US Property Can Make You Rich, Risk Deportation Or Both – With Data On Top Foreign Buyers

Buying a property in US: From citizens and green card holders to students and temporary workers, the dream of owning a home in America attracts everyone. The law allows anyone, even a visitor, to buy property in the United States. But what happens after the purchase determines whether the investment stays safe or becomes a liability.

Abhisha Parikh, a US-based immigration lawyer, explains, “Anyone, a citizen, resident or even an overseas buyer, can purchase property in the United States,” she said.

The caution comes in the fine print. “But if you are on a non-immigrant visa, be careful. Renting it out or managing it could count as unauthorised employment under US immigration law,” she warned in a social media post.

Where The Problem Begins

Ownership is straightforward. Americans abroad buy vacation homes. International students sometimes invest with family money. Even first-time visitors can close deals without restrictions. But complications arise when the property becomes a source of income.

Managing tenants, advertising rentals or even collecting rent can be interpreted as work. Immigration rules draw a hard line. The H-1B visa permits employment only with the sponsoring company. The F-1 student visa is limited to education. Neither allows side hustles through property.

Parikh’s advises, “Always consult an immigration attorney before renting or managing property to stay compliant.”

Passive Income Or Active Work

US Visa Law, an immigration law firm, outlines the distinction. Passive income is allowed. Examples include stock dividends, bank interest or rent handled completely by a property manager. But activities such as screening tenants, overseeing repairs or hosting short-term stays on Airbnb can trigger red flags.

Immigration officers, in several cases, have flagged green card applications or H-1B renewals when owners engaged in self-managed rentals, according to US Visa Law.

The safe strategy is:

Hire a licensed property manager

Avoid direct interactions with tenants or contractors

Do not pay yourself any salary

Steer clear of working for your own real estate entity

Why Foreigners Keep Buying

Despite restrictions on active management, overseas demand for American homes keeps rising. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported that international buyers spent $42 billion on residential property in 2024, amounting to 54,300 homes.

Mike Wallace, CEO of Greenback Expat Tax Services, breaks down the process. “You will need a valid passport or government ID, proof of funds such as bank statements, a tax identification number and pre-approval if you need financing,” Wallace said in a blog post.

Residency status has no effect on ownership rights. However, ownership does not grant any visa privileges. A separate visa remains mandatory for anyone intending to live in the United States.

Cash vs Credit

Many foreign buyers prefer cash deals. Wallace highlights that US banks do run special mortgage programmes for non-residents, though requirements are steep. Typical terms include down payments of 30-40 percent, higher interest rates and additional paperwork. American expats, by contrast, can often qualify for conventional mortgages.

Property taxes remain unavoidable. Rates differ across states and cities, but foreign owners must comply just like US citizens.

The Global Footprint

China and Canada dominate overseas purchases of US homes, followed closely by Mexico, India and the United Kingdom. Indian buyers have shown a steady rise, peaking in 2024.

Top Overseas Buyers

As per NAR data of US property (2020–2025), top buyers include:

2020: China 12%, Canada 12%, Mexico 9%, India 6%, UK 2%

2021: China 6%, Canada 8%, Mexico 7%, India 4%, UK 4%

2022: China 6%, Canada 11%, Mexico 8%, India 5%, UK 2%

2023: China 13%, Canada 10%, Mexico 11%, India 7%, UK 3%

2024: China 11%, Canada 13%, Mexico 11%, India 10%, UK 4%

2025: China 15%, Canada 14%, Mexico 8%, India 6%, UK 4%

In nut shell, foreign nationals, including H-1B workers and students, can freely buy homes in the United States. But they cannot treat those investments like businesses.

For many, the only way forward is to remain passive owners, pay taxes and avoid activities that immigration officers may interpret as work.