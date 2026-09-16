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‘H-1B should not replace Americans’: JD Vance defends visa programme overhaul; says, US needs 'actual geniuses'

US Vice President JD Vance defended the administration’s proposed H-1B visa overhaul, saying the programme should attract exceptional talent and strengthen the American economy rather than allow companies to replace US workers with lower-wage foreign employees.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 12:45 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 12:45 PM IST
‘H-1B should not replace Americans’: JD Vance defends visa programme overhaul; says, US needs 'actual geniuses'
Image Credit: ANI

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‘H-1B should not replace Americans’: JD Vance defends visa programme overhaul; says, US needs 'actual geniuses'
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