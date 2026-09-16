/‘H-1B should not replace Americans’: JD Vance defends visa programme overhaul; says, US needs 'actual geniuses'

United States Vice President JD Vance has addressed administrative steps the government is taking to overhaul the H-1B visa programme so that it prioritizes top-tier talent instead of allowing companies to replace American workers.
Appearing on the popular business and technology podcast All-In, Vance explained why the administration is acting through executive measures rather than waiting for Congress. He said, “Look, man, we looked at the fraud in the system and we said, you know, one, Congress is not going to pass a law changing this. There just isn't the political will to do it. So what are the things that we can do administratively to ensure that if a tech company is going to try to get an H-1B visa, it's an actual genius.”
While explaining the main purpose of the initiative, he further said, “It's a person that is going to significantly enrich the tech ecosystem or the American economy. You know, you're not just replacing one accountant who makes $60,000 with a lower-wage foreign accountant who makes $45,000 a year. That is not what the programme exists for.”
Vance also highlighted that the specific financial and protective measures being introduced to reform the programme.
He also noted, “And so we came up with this idea to impose a $100,000 fee. We're also looking at various ways of preventing companies that use H-1B visas from laying off a bunch of American workers. So you know, one of the things that I find just shocking about this is you'll have a company that applies for an H-1B and they'll say, oh, we're desperate for workers.”
Additionally, US VP called out contradictions in corporate hiring practices, saying, “We can't find the workers. And then you go and look at their history and they've laid off 5,000 people. Well, that's ridiculous.”
Elaborating the administration's stance on workforce displacement, he added, “If you're laying off American workers, you shouldn't be going to the market searching for foreign workers to replace them. So we're doing a lot within the confines, of course, of what we're allowed to do legally. We've gotten sued on some of this stuff, but I think fundamentally we're on the right on both the law and the policy.”
He emphasized the intended goal of the visa framework, stating, “The H-1B should not exist to replace American workers with low-wage foreigners. It should exist to enrich the American economy. And that's exactly what we're trying to make sure it does.”
With Agency inputs...
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