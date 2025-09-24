H-1B Visa Fee Hike Could Become A Boon For Workers – How It Opens Doors Back To America

New Delhi: The recent steep hike in H-1B visa fees in the United States may provide unexpected relief to some high-skilled professionals. President Donald Trump has raised the fee to $100,000, creating hurdles for new applicants.

However, legal experts and recruitment specialists suggest this move could open doors for professionals recently laid off by companies such as Microsoft, Oracle, Intel and AWS. The fee applies only to new visa applicants. Current H-1B holders, those renewing visas, transferring employers or re-entering the United States remain exempt.

Navneet S. Chugh, an immigration attorney with Chugh LLC, explained that some laid-off employees could be rehired. He highlighted that the U.S. government has clearly stated that the new fee does not affect existing H-1B visa holders, transfers or renewals.

Potential Opportunities

According to Trueup, a portal tracking layoffs, U.S. tech companies have conducted 533 rounds of layoffs in 2025 so far, impacting 144,926 employees. In comparison, 2024 saw 1,115 rounds of layoffs affecting 238,461 workers.

Sachin Alug, CEO of NLB Services, highlighted that companies following the rules could quickly rehire recently laid-off H-1B professionals. Those already holding H-1B visas can transfer to new employers without participating in the lottery again, saving both time and money.

Under the H-1B programme, laid-off employees have 60 days to find a new job or leave the United States. A product manager based in Mountain View, California, who lost his job on September 8, said he initially feared his U.S. career was over. After clarification about the fee exemption for existing visa holders, he said he felt renewed hope and was actively applying for new positions with recruitment calls expected within a week.

Impact On Visa Chances

Signet Chengappa KG, director and business head at Adecco India, said many laid-off professionals could quickly find new opportunities or receive better offers from other companies. This will create a ready pool of skilled talent in crucial fields such as technology, engineering and digital services.

The H-1B lottery in 2026 could also be less competitive for those able to pay the $100,000 fee, as employers are likely to submit fewer applications, increasing the chances of selection.

VisaNation Law Group data shows that in 2025, H-1B visa chances were only 16.92% for applicants with a bachelor’s degree and 33.93% for those with a master’s degree. Last year, the lottery saw 470,342 registrations, down from 758,994 in FY24, due to new anti-fraud measures.

Managing attorney Shilpa Malik expects another 50-60% decline next year, bringing total registrations between 190,000 and 235,000.

The fee hike, while designed to limit new applicants, may inadvertently help recently displaced professionals secure new roles and maintain their careers in the United States, offering a silver lining amid challenging circumstances.