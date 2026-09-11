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H-1B workers could lose 60-day job search window under new US pan

Under the existing rule, eligible workers and their dependents can remain in the US for up to 60 days after employment ends. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 08:50 AM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 08:50 AM IST
H-1B workers could lose 60-day job search window under new US pan
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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