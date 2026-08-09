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H-1B Workers Could Lose 60-Day Lifeline Under New US Immigration Plan

The US is considering scrapping the 60-day grace period for certain foreign workers, a move that could significantly affect H-1B holders and Indian expatriates seeking new jobs after employment ends.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 06:36 AM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 06:38 AM IST
H-1B Workers Could Lose 60-Day Lifeline Under New US Immigration Plan
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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