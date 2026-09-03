/‘Habibi, come to Iran’: How Tehran used Minesweeper game clip to troll US over Hormuz standoff

US-Iran Tensions: Iran has taken its latest jab at the United States over the Strait of Hormuz through a Minesweeper game, as the two countries continue to trade strikes across the region.
The Iranian embassy in Sierra Leone posted a 35-second animated video on Thursday (September 3) showing a 3D map of the Strait with the game played across it. The post included a direct message aimed at Washington, referring to the country through the familiar persona of "Uncle Sam". "Habibi (Uncle Sam), come to Iran!" the post reads.
Habibi (Uncle Sam), come to Iran! pic.twitter.com/Ay6FdpwF8E— Iran Embassy in Sierra Leone (@IRANinSalone) September 3, 2026
The clip comes during ongoing military exchanges around the strategic waterway, which carries a large share of the world's energy shipments.
This latest exchange follows a US strike on Sunday (August 30) targeting Iranian rocket launchers positioned on an island in the Strait.
Washington stated the launchers were being prepared to fire mines into shipping lanes, noting that international routes had only been cleared of sea mines last week. President Donald Trump warned Iran that any vessel caught laying new mines would be destroyed.
Against this backdrop, Tehran used the video to turn underwater explosives into the main theme of its message.
Iran responded to the US strike by targeting two American military positions in Jordan with ballistic missiles. Iranian sources claimed the strike caused "heavy damage," while Jordan’s military reported intercepting eight incoming missiles.
The exchange ignited another round in the mounting confrontation, prompting further strikes by US forces.
Warning against further retaliation, Trump posted on Truth Social: "If the failed Nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack, they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level... when it is over, there will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran!"
US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed American forces targeted several Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) facilities, including "air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets, mine-laying capabilities, and communications sites."
However, Iranian state media presented a different account, claiming a US strike hit a nearby wedding celebration.
CENTCOM spokesperson Timothy Hawkins rejected the claim. "We are aware of the reports, which originated from Iranian state media. The US military never targets civilians, unlike the IRGC," he said.
Connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, the narrow corridor is one of the world's most vital maritime choke points. Any disruption, whether from naval mines, warship positioning or direct strikes, immediately threatens worldwide oil transit.
That makes the Iranian reference to Minesweeper game direct. The video takes a game built around spotting hidden explosives and drops it over a map of the Strait, tying an online clip straight to the real-world standoff over mine-laying capabilities.
As the war between the United States and Iran crosses the six-month mark, with Trump reiterating that preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon is Washington's primary goal, the "Habibi" post introduces internet-style trolling into a confrontation otherwise dominated by ballistic missiles, air defenses and naval skirmishes.
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