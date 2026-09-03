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‘Habibi, come to Iran’: How Tehran used Minesweeper game clip to troll US over Hormuz standoff

Iran has taken its latest jab at the United States over the Strait of Hormuz through a Minesweeper game, as the two countries continue to trade strikes across the region.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 10:54 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 10:54 PM IST
‘Habibi, come to Iran’: How Tehran used Minesweeper game clip to troll US over Hormuz standoff
Image Credit: (Photo: Screen Grab/X)

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‘Habibi, come to Iran’: How Tehran used Minesweeper game clip to troll US over Hormuz standoff
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