Hafiz Saeed Dead? Social Media Abuzz After Unknown Men Ambush His Vehicle, Kill Aide

Social media sites are abuzz with claims that unknown men successfully eliminated Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed and his aide Abu Qatal. So the question is -- is India's most wanted terrorist Hafiz Saeed dead? A wave of speculation has emerged in Pakistan, claiming that the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief has been killed. Rumours circulating on social media, particularly on platform X (formerly Twitter), suggest that Hafiz Saeed was attacked and possibly killed in Pakistan’s Punjab province, near the Jhelum region. However, no official confirmation has been provided so far. Some reports claimed that he was injured in the attack and admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Hafiz Saeed’s name has been trending on X, with multiple accounts claiming that unidentified gunmen ambushed him while he was travelling in Jhelum. Some reports suggest that in the attack, his close associate, terrorist Abu Qatal Sindhi, was killed on the spot, along with his driver. Other Pakistani social media handles claim that Hafiz Saeed was critically injured in the attack and later taken to Rawalpindi, where he reportedly succumbed to his injuries. However, no credible source has verified these claims.

A viral video on X features a man asserting that Hafiz Saeed has been assassinated. According to him, Saeed suffered severe injuries in the attack and was declared dead at a Rawalpindi hospital. Another post claims that Abu Katal Sindhi’s death has been confirmed, but details about a second individual who died in the attack are being kept secret.

India's most wanted terrorist Jamaat u Dawa and LET chief Hafiz Saeed along with his accomplice Faisal Nadeem alias Abu Qataal has reportedly been killed by unknown gunmen in Jhelum town of Punjab in #Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/g7kYx81j3Q — Raja Muneeb (@RajaMuneeb) March 15, 2025

Multiple posts from Pakistan claim that the government is keeping Hafiz Saeed’s reported death a secret. However, this is not the first time such rumors have surfaced. In the past, similar reports of his death have circulated, only to be dismissed later. It remains to be seen whether the current speculation holds any truth.

A leader from Imran Khan’s party, PTI, has further fueled the rumours. PTI politician Samad Yaqoob posted on X, stating, "As per my information, Hafiz Saeed and his nephew have been killed in the attack." However, he also mentioned that Hafiz Saeed’s son, Talha Saeed, claimed his father was fine, though his voice and tone suggested otherwise.

حافظ سعید کے بیٹے طلحہ سعید کے مطابق حافظ سعید خیریت سے ہیں البتہ آواز اور لہجے سے خیریت محسوس نہیں ہوئی https://t.co/ZjTGRBDq0s — Samad Yaqoob (@ASY53) March 15, 2025

Hafiz Saeed is one of India’s most wanted terrorists, accused of orchestrating multiple attacks, including the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the Pulwama attack. The Indian government has long sought his extradition, considering him a major threat to national security.