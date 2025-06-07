Hafiz Saeed Living In Luxury Under Govt Protection, Pakistan Won’t Hand Him Over To India, Says Son Talha

Islamabad/New Delhi: In a sensational revelation that tears the mask off Pakistan’s counter-terror claims, Talha Saeed, son of 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, has declared in a new video that his father is safe, protected by the Pakistani government and will not be handed over to India ever.

As speculation mounted over the fate of the Lashkar-e-Toiba founder, Talha broke his silence in an interview, dispelling rumours about his father’s deteriorating health or imprisonment. Instead, he painted the image of a man who is “peacefully spending his time writing Quranic commentary and offering prayers” – not languishing in any prison cell, as Pakistan would have the world believe.

“He is absolutely safe, well and living a peaceful life. The idea of handing him over to India is out of the question,” Talha said defiantly.

The statement comes amid rising demands from India for Hafiz Saeed’s extradition, especially with the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks approaching. The UN-designated terrorist, Saeed is accused of orchestrating the bloodbath that left 166 people dead and scores wounded.

Yet, his son’s words suggest that Pakistan’s ‘house arrest’ may just be a smokescreen for international optics.

The New Face of Anti-India Rhetoric?

Talha Saeed has been increasingly active in Pakistan’s public and media space, frequently spewing venom against India and rallying Islamist sympathisers. Many analysts believe that with Hafiz Saeed aging and reportedly unwell, Talha is now being groomed to take over his father's ideological and operational mantle within the Lashkar-e-Toiba.

His interviews are being seen as a calculated PR move – not only to reassure LeT’s rank and file but also to send a message to India and the global community: Hafiz Saeed is not going anywhere.

Talha’s confession is damning for a country that publicly claims to fight terrorism but is safeguarding its most notorious terrorist. Despite assurances given to global watchdogs like FATF, Pakistan appears to be offering VIP treatment to a man responsible for one of the worst terror attacks on Indian soil.

India has repeatedly presented evidence of Saeed’s involvement in the Mumbai attacks, demanding his extradition. But as Talha’s statements now make clear, Islamabad never intended to act on those demands – a stance that undermines its credibility on the world stage.

With Talha's open admission now in the public domain, Indian intelligence and diplomatic channels are closely monitoring the developments. The revelations strengthen India's position that Pakistan continues to harbour terrorists under state protection, even while demanding legitimacy and aid from international allies.