Hafiz Saeed's son Talha meets JuD worker at hospital after Lahore blast

New Delhi: Mumbai terror attack mastermind and banned Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed's son Hafiz Talha was on Wednesday seen arriving at a hospital in Paistan hours after a powerful bomb explosion took place outside his father's house in Lahore. According to reports, Talha met a JuD worker at the hospital who was reportedly injured in the blast.

A powerful car bomb exploded outside the house of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind and banned Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan's Lahore on June 23 afternoon, killing at least three people and injuring 21 others. The blast took place at a police picket outside Saeed's residence at the BOR Society in Jauhar Town, resulting in serious injuries to some police officers guarding his house. The windows and walls of Saeed's house were damaged from the impact of the blast, Pakistani media reported.

PTI quoted Inspector General of Police (Punjab) Inam Ghani saying that there could have been a major loss had there been no police picket outside the house of the high-profile personality, referring to Saeed. "Explosive material was installed in the car. There was a police picket outside the high-value target's house. The car could not cross the police picket," Ghani said, describing it as "a terror" act.

The blast sparked rumours that Hafiz Saeed was present at his Lahore house. Ghani said at least three people were killed in the car bomb blast while 21 others were injured.

Till now, no group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

According to an initial report prepared by investigative agencies, more than 30 kgs of explosives were used in the blast, Geo TV reported. The initial report also said that 'foreign-made materials' were used in the blast. It said the material had been planted onto a car and the device was detonated remotely, the channel reported, citing sources.

A roof of a house caved in because of the impact of the blast, says Rescue 1122. Several cars parked close to the buildings were also damaged. The injured people have been shifted to the Jinnah Hospital where the condition of six of them is said to be critical.

Hafiz Saeed, a UN designated terrorist whom the US has placed a USD 10 million bounty on, has been convicted for 36 years imprisonment in five terror financing cases. His punishment is running concurrently. Saeed-led JuD is the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

The 71-year-old radical cleric has been serving a jail sentence at the high-security Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore for his conviction in terror financing cases.

Live TV