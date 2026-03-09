Half a million flee as Israel targets Lebanon: Is Israel redrawing the map or weakening Hezbollah?

Beirut: In recent days, the campaign by the Israeli military has brought staggering human cost and upheaval to Lebanon. Missile strikes and bombardments have killed hundreds, forced families from their homes and pushed Israeli forces deeper into the country’s south. Beirut and other major population centres have felt the shock of continued attacks that are destroying civilian infrastructure and shattering everyday life for countless residents.

What is happening now differs from previous wars that drew Lebanon into cycles of violence. In both the 2006 conflict and the 2024 round of fighting, mass displacement and heavy civilian casualties were defining features. This time, however, analysts say, the dynamics suggest a broader change in the country’s map and the ties that bind communities together.

Analysts say the ongoing operation appears to be doing more than responding to armed groups in the south. The scale and pattern of destruction and forced movement are creating a new reality in Lebanon that could have long-lasting effects on demographics, political alliances and the country’s very social fabric.

Orders to move north

The escalation began shortly after the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in late February in a joint United States-Israeli strike that triggered a regional war. What is happening now is different from past wars in Lebanon. Earlier conflicts in 2006 and 2024 also caused many people to flee and killed many civilians. This time, experts say, the situation is changing the country and the way communities are connected.

Israeli forces announced that the long-standing truce was over and issued orders for civilians to abandon their homes south of the Litani River. Residents of Beirut’s southern suburbs were also told to relocate. These warnings came from the Israel Defense Forces. Many families are now forced to leave their homes again, adding to over half a million Lebanese already registered as displaced since the fighting increased.

Lebanese officials and civil society organisations say the number of displaced people officially recorded through government portals has soared past half a million. Thousands more have taken shelter with relatives or in informal arrangements across the country. The scale of these movements, sources in Beirut suggest, shows not only the immediate chaos of war but a broader transformation of Lebanese society in real time.

A push that goes beyond the battlefield

The Israeli advance extends several kilometres into uninhabited land in southern Lebanon, compounding long-simmering fears that the military might not leave once the war subsides. Historical memory looms large among the Lebanese, many of whom recall the long occupation that stretched from 1982 to 2000.

That episode, which was intended to dismantle the Palestine Liberation Organisation’s presence, resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and deep economic damage.

Political commentators point out that history does not repeat in the same way but does echo. Some argue that a prolonged Israeli presence, even if limited, could fuel resistance from communities that once again feel threatened or surrounded.

The present campaign, however, has developed as part of a wider tapestry of war involving Israel, Hezbollah and the broader region. In recent days, clashes have not been confined to the south. It has spread into eastern valleys and other contested areas, drawing in different factions and stretching Lebanon’s already fragile institutions.

Connections between Hezbollah and its base

Once the dominant force in Lebanon’s south and a central pillar of the country’s Shia community, Hezbollah has been weakened by years of war, especially recent battles that saw the deaths of many of its senior commanders. In response, the group’s role within Lebanon’s military and political life has come under scrutiny by the Lebanese state itself. This has prompted formal declarations that its armed activities are no longer legal.

Lebanese security authorities report efforts to enforce curbs on weapons not sanctioned by the state. Members of the armed forces say they are detaining individuals carrying unauthorised arms as part of a broader push to assert state control. This development has added layers of complexity to the conflict, as communities deal with changing loyalties and rising tensions.

Analysts argue that the recent military orders to displace civilians, particularly south of the Litani River and in Beirut’s southern suburbs, have greater implications. These regions have long served as support bases for Hezbollah. Moving families away from these areas, observers suggest, could weaken the group’s ties to its traditional social support networks.

The displacement of entire neighbourhoods shows a departure from the patterns seen in previous wars, where people returned once fighting subsided. This time, the scale and intensity of orders for mass movement make the connections between citizens and their communities more fragile.

Voices from the ground

Lebanese families caught in the turmoil describe their situation with a mix of fatigue and uncertainty. For many, displacement is not a new experience. Some households have been uprooted multiple times over the past decade and now face questions about whether they will ever return home.

Older residents say the memories of wars, occupations and repeated destruction have changed their lives. Many feel the stress of deciding whether to rebuild in places where homes, schools, markets and workplaces are destroyed.

Younger generations, meanwhile, talk about disruption to education and employment as key concerns. Families with children now in school outside the south are weighing choices about their future, including whether it makes sense to move back if structural and economic support does not return along with them.

Wider consequences for Lebanon

Analysts see the present war as having implications beyond immediate military objectives. They suggest that Israel’s actions are linked to broader political conditions it may seek to impose on Lebanon once hostilities ease. These could take the form of negotiated agreements that show strategic interests aligned with Israel’s vision of regional stability or economic arrangements patterned after past diplomatic breakthroughs.

Commentators have mentioned plans that include a demilitarised zone north of the Litani River and new ways for Lebanon and Israel to cooperate economically. Similar ideas appeared in past agreements negotiated by outside powers and are now being discussed again as the region changes.

Experts also say that forcing people to leave their homes and the pressure on government services could change how Lebanese society works for years. Moving so many people stresses host communities, local economies and public services, making the country’s recovery from war take much longer.

A nation in transit

For many Lebanese, the experience of war, displacement and uncertainty has become part of daily life. Even when military operations cease, the task of rebuilding lives and livelihoods will test a generation that has already known too much conflict.

Patterns of movement and displacement, analysts warn, could lead to long-term changes in how people live, work and relate to the state. For some families, the old ties to their villages, cities and neighbourhoods will continue to be strong. For others, the bonds to new communities where they have found shelter may grow as they seek stability and opportunity amid upheaval.

The war that enveloped Lebanon in recent weeks is not just a series of battles on a map. It is an experience that is changing the rhythms of everyday life for millions and redefining how a nation sees itself and its future.