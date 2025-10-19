Hamas Betrays Ceasefire Agreement: IDF Unleashes Hell - Fighter Jets, Artillery Crush 6-KM Tunnel Network And Terror Infrastructure | Watch

Israel launched a devastating military response against Hamas terror targets across the Gaza Strip after the militant group brazenly violated the ceasefire agreement, shattering nine days of relative calm brokered by US President Donald Trump.

The Israel Defence Forces didn't hold back. Led by the Southern Command, the IDF unleashed a punishing barrage using fighter jets, aircraft, and artillery to pummel dozens of Hamas terror installations throughout Gaza in a coordinated strike that sent a clear message: ceasefire violations will be met with overwhelming force.

IDF Obliterates Massive Underground 'Terror Highway'

The crown jewel of Israel's retaliatory assault? The destruction of a six-kilometer-long underground tunnel network, a sprawling subterranean route that Hamas terrorists had been using to plot devastating attacks against the State of Israel.

Air Force fighter jets deployed more than 120 munitions to collapse this massive underground terror highway, ensuring that Hamas's ability to move fighters, weapons, and launch surprise attacks from beneath the earth has been crippled. The IDF confirmed the route was actively being used by the Hamas terror organization to advance deadly terror schemes against Israeli citizens.

Dozens Of Terror Sites Reduced To Rubble

But the tunnel wasn't the only target in Israel's crosshairs. The IDF systematically dismantled Hamas's terror infrastructure piece by piece. Among the targets hit were:

Weapons storage sites packed with rockets and explosives are intended for attacks on Israeli civilians. Military infrastructure that terrorists relied on for planning and executing terror operations. Firing positions used to launch projectiles into Israeli territory. Terrorist cells caught in the act. Additional terror infrastructure is scattered throughout the Strip.

Nothing was spared. Nothing was left standing. Israel's message was unmistakable: violate the ceasefire, and your entire terror network burns.

The Ambush That Broke The Ceasefire

The violence erupted when Hamas operatives emerged like rats from a tunnel in southern Gaza and opened fire on Israeli troops in a brazen ambush. Israel's response was swift and merciless. The IDF immediately launched counterstrike operations, and what began as a localized firefight exploded into a full-scale assault on Hamas positions across the entire Gaza Strip.

Reports indicate that a devastating series of Israeli airstrikes across the territory resulted in at least 33 deaths on Sunday alone, numbers that climbed sharply from an initial count of 21 as the scale of Israel's retaliation became clear.

Mutual Accusations Fly As Trump's Ceasefire Crumbles

Both Israel and Hamas are now trading accusations over who bears responsibility for destroying the nine-day-old ceasefire that President Donald Trump had painstakingly brokered. But the Israeli military's position is crystal clear: "The Hamas terrorist organization blatantly violated the ceasefire agreement this morning."

The IDF stated unequivocally that it attacked dozens of terror targets using fighter jets, air force aircraft, and artillery throughout the Gaza Strip following what it described as an unmistakable violation of the truce earlier in the day.

Israel's Warning: More Strikes Coming

This isn't over. The IDF has made it abundantly clear that the military campaign will continue until every threat to Israeli security is eliminated. "The IDF will continue to act to eliminate any threat to the State of Israel," the military declared in an official statement.

For Hamas, the calculus is brutal: every ceasefire violation invites devastating retaliation. Every tunnel gets collapsed. Every weapons cache gets incinerated. Every terror site gets reduced to smoking rubble by Israeli firepower that shows no mercy and accepts no excuses.

