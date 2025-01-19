Advertisement
ISRAEL-HAMAS CEASEFIRE

Hamas Hands Over Three Hostages To Israel As Part of Ceasefire Deal

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2025, 09:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Hamas Hands Over Three Hostages To Israel As Part of Ceasefire Deal Picture source: X/IDF

Hamas has handed over three hostages to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday as per the ceasefire deal between the Tel Aviv and the Palestinian militant group. 

The three hostages include 24-year-old Romi Gonen, who was abducted from the Nova music festival, along with 28-year-old Emily Damari and 31-year-old Doron Steinbrecher, both taken from Kibbutz Kfar Aza. 

Updating on the success of the truce pact, IDF posted a collage of all three Israelis returning home from captivity. The agency said in a post on ‘X’, “They are home.” Another statement from the Israeli military read, “The 3 released hostages are currently being transferred to IDF and ISA forces in Gaza. They are accompanied by IDF and ISA special forces upon their return to Israeli territory, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment.”

A deal has been reached for the gradual release of 33 captives over the next six weeks.

In return, Israel will free nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including detainees from Gaza. On Sunday, Israel is set to release approximately 90 Palestinian prisoners.

