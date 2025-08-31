'Hamas Military Wing Spokesperson Abu Ubaida Eliminated': Confirms Israel Defence Minister Warning Of Intensified Action

Hamas military wing spokesperson Abu Ubaida was eliminated in Gaza by Israel forces, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz informed in a post on X on Sunday.

Earlier, the Hamas military wing spokesperson on Friday issued a statement warning Israel against moving to seize Gaza City. As per ANI, he also threatened the safety of Israeli hostages held in the enclave.

"Hamas terror spokesperson Abu Ubaida was eliminated in Gaza..." Israel Katz said in the post.

"Congratulations to the IDF and Shin Bet for the flawless execution. Soon, with the intensification of the campaign in Gaza, many more of his criminal partners—Hamas murderers and rapists—will join him," he added.

Earlier in May this year, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet launched a precision strike in southern Gaza.

Israeli Strikes In Gaza

Earlier in the day, ANI reported that an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza on Saturday afternoon reportedly targeted Ubaida. The strike hit near a local bakery in Gaza City, with initial reports from the territory saying more than ten people were killed.

The IDF said the operation was carried out with precision munitions and aerial surveillance, aiming to minimise civilian casualties. The military added that the strike followed specific intelligence received by the Shin Bet and Military Intelligence shortly before the attack.

Gaza Chief Mohammad Sinwar's Death

The Palestinian militant group Hamas has formally confirmed the death of its Gaza military commander, Mohammad Sinwar. This confirmation came months after Israel claimed that he was killed during a targeted strike.

Hamas released images of Sinwar alongside other slain leaders, referring to him as a "martyr".

As per IANS, Mohammad Sinwar was the younger brother of Yahya Sinwar, the former Hamas chief in Gaza and one of the principal architects of the October 7 attacks on southern Israel. Along with his role as Gaza's military commander, he had been serving as the seventh leader of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades since July 2024.

Yahya Sinwar himself was killed in 2024 during an Israeli military operation in Gaza.

(with agencies' inputs)