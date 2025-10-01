Hamas On Edge? Turkiye Set To Enter Gaza Mediation In Doha – An Effort To Add Momentum To Trump’s Controversial ‘Peace’ Push

Doha: Turkiye will take part in the Gaza mediation talks in Doha, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a 20-point proposal to end the war.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said, “Turkiye now stands as part of the US initiative” and confirmed that Ankara is collaborating closely with Washington.

He added that Hamas received the full text of the American plan on Monday night and has pledged to “responsibly examine” it before sending a formal response.

Al-Ansari highlighted it is “too early to speculate on the outcome” but said Qatar is “upbeat” because the plan is “comprehensive”.

The Qatari spokesman also said Doha was “content” with U.S. security assurances and accepted Israel’s apology over its September 9 airstrikes on the capital, which had targetted Hamas’s senior leadership but failed.

The U.S. plan has been welcomed by mediators and several world leaders, as the war in Gaza continues to cause heavy civilian casualties. More than 66,000 Palestinians are confirmed dead, with thousands more trapped under collapsed buildings.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday praised Trump’s mediation efforts, saying he has played a role in “halting the bloodshed”.

He reaffirmed Turkiye’s support for the diplomatic process, vowing to help establish “a just and lasting peace acceptable to all parties”.

According to the U.S. proposal, Hamas would be removed from governing Gaza, its fighters would be granted amnesty or allowed to relocate to other countries, all 48 captives held hostage by Hamas be freed and humanitarian aid would flow into famine-hit areas.

Despite this, Israeli operations in Gaza continue. The Israeli army pushed deeper into Gaza City with tanks on Tuesday, alongside new airstrikes across the territory.

Medical staff at al-Awda and al-Aqsa hospitals reported at least 15 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces while waiting for food aid at a distribution site in central Gaza.

Al-Shifa Hospital in the strip separately confirmed the death of another child from malnutrition. Gaza’s Health Ministry says hunger-related deaths have risen to 453, including 150 children.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also issued a statement on Tuesday that appeared to conflict with Trump’s plan. In a video message, he declared the Israeli army “will remain in most of the Gaza Strip”.

Trump’s document, however, promises that “Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza” and rules out annexation of the occupied West Bank as part of the framework for a future Palestinian state.

Qatar, together with Egypt and the United States, has been central to ceasefire talks, hosting multiple rounds of negotiations in Doha over recent months.