Hamas Releases Two US Hostages As Israel Vows To Do Anything To Eliminate Palestinian Terror Group

Two weeks after they were abducted from Israeli territory after one of the worst terror attacks in the country, Hamas militants have released two American hostages, confirmed the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF). The IDF said that the two US citizens are now in the hands of Israeli troops. The two Americans who were released have been identified as Judith Tai Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter, Natali Raanan, both from Chicago.

The IDF, however, maintained that over 200 hostages remain in the captivity of Hamas. IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said that Hamas wants to show itself as a humanitarian force by releasing the hostages but it remains a murderous terror group, which at this hour is holding babies, children, women, and the elderly captive.

According to reports, Hamas released the US hostages as part of negotiations involving Qatar and Hamas. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed gratitude to the Qatar government for their assistance. Blinken's remark came after the White House issued a statement yesterday confirming the release of the Americans abducted on October 7. "Our fellow citizens have endured a terrible ordeal these past 14 days, and I am overjoyed that they will soon be reunited with their family, who has been wracked with fear. These individuals and their families will have the full support of the United States government as they recover and heal, and we should all respect their privacy in this moment," the White House statement said.

Meanwhile, Israel is all set for a large-scale ground invasion in the Gaza Strip to eliminate the Hamas terror group. The IDF said that it is ready for everything and anything to save Israel. Over 1,400 Israelis including foreigners lost their lives in October 7 terror attack. The IDF has lost over 300 soldiers so far while more than 200 civilians remain in Hamas captivity.

Following Israel's counter-offensive, thousands of lives have been lost in Gaza including that of Hamas terrorists. Gaza is also suffering from massive civilian casualties.