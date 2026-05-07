Hantavirus outbreak on MV Hondius cruise ship: WHO reacts on 'COVID-Like Pandemic' reports after 3 deaths; India on guard

Hantavirus outbreak: The World Health Organization (WHO) issued its statement regarding the outbreak of Hantavirus on the Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius, which set sail from Argentina. With the deaths of three people and confirmed infections, the international health community has been placed on high alert.

While the number of deaths has caused alarm, the WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, assured reporters that this is not another coronavirus pandemic like the one that occurred six years back. "This is not a coronavirus; this is not a pandemic. It is not the situation the world saw six years ago with COVID-19," the WHO chief said.

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Deaths and confirmed cases

As per the latest reports from the WHO, eight Hantavirus infection cases have been registered so far on MV Hondius.

Confirmed cases : Hantavirus has been detected in five passengers.

: Hantavirus has been detected in five passengers. Suspected cases : Three other passengers are undergoing tests.

: Three other passengers are undergoing tests. Death cases: So far, there are three confirmed deaths due to the virus.

The first fatality happened on April 11, when one of the passengers fell ill on April 6. At first, the death was thought to be caused by a regular respiratory infection; however, the diagnosis was eventually changed to Hantavirus because another infected person passed away in Johannesburg. There has also been a confirmed case in Switzerland.

Worldwide warning to 12 countries

According to WHO, there have been reports about the situation to 12 countries whose residents were traveling from the cruise ship to St. Helena. The list comprises:

United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, Singapore, and Turkey.

WHO experts and ECDC physicians have already boarded the ship in Cabo Verde, where they will stay until the cruise ship arrives in the Canary Islands to perform the necessary health checks.

Transmission: Rodents, not respiratory droplets

The infection is mostly a zoonosis, which means that it transfers from animals to people.

Source: Hantavirus is carried by rodents (rats and mice).

Spread: Infected rodents spread Hantavirus through saliva, urine, and feces. Humans can get infected by coming into contact with infected rodents' excrement and inhaling aerosols.

Human-to-human: WHO physician Dr. Maria assured that Hantavirus does not spread like SARS-CoV-2.

Are you safe in India? Current risk assessment

As concerns over a Hantavirus infection continue to mount following an outbreak associated with a Dutch cruise ship, specialists have sought to allay any worries about the well-being of Indians. As the World Health Organization (WHO) alerts several countries about the threat, India appears safe from experiencing wide-scale outbreaks at the present time.

As of May 7, 2026, there have been no reported cases of Hantavirus in India as a result of the 'MV Hondius' cruise ship. However, according to medical professionals, the risk of widespread infection in India is relatively low owing to certain factors:

Localised outbreaks: Hantavirus infections tend to be highly localized and do not usually spread as quickly as respiratory diseases such as COVID-19.

Human-to-human transmission is rare: According to medical reports, even the 'Andes' virus – known to cause Hantavirus infection among humans – only spreads through extremely close contact.

Strictly travel linked: The Hantavirus cases detected so far appear to be exclusively related to members of the travel party and are not spreading in the wider population.

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