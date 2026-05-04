Hantavirus outbreak: Three dead, one critical on Atlantic cruise ship; What is this deadly virus?

Hantavirus outbreak: A hantavirus outbreak aboard a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean has left three people dead and one in critical condition, prompting a global health response. The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that it is monitoring the situation and supporting efforts to control the spread of the infection.

The outbreak has been reported on the expedition cruise vessel MV Hondius, operated by Oceanwide Expeditions. According to officials, one case has been laboratory confirmed, while five others are suspected. Of the six affected individuals, three have died, and one is currently receiving treatment in intensive care in South Africa.

WHO monitoring and response underway

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In a statement shared on X, the WHO said it is working closely with authorities and the ship’s operators to manage the situation. Medical care is being provided to both passengers and crew, while investigations are ongoing to understand how the infection spread.

The agency also said further laboratory testing and epidemiological studies are being carried out. Efforts are underway to sequence the virus, which will help experts understand its characteristics and origin.

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What is hantavirus?

Hantavirus is typically spread to humans through contact with infected rodents, especially via their urine or droppings. It can cause serious respiratory illness and, in rare cases, may spread between humans. Health experts consider it a severe disease that requires close monitoring and supportive medical care.

Voyage details and affected passengers

The ship had set sail from Ushuaia in Argentina on March 20 and was scheduled to complete its journey in Cape Verde on May 4. The vessel can carry up to 170 passengers, along with crew members, guides, and an onboard doctor.

Among those affected is a 69-year-old British passenger who is currently in critical condition in Johannesburg. Authorities are also arranging medical evacuation for two symptomatic passengers as a precaution.

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Global coordination

The WHO has informed national health authorities under international health regulations and is coordinating with multiple countries involved. A full public health risk assessment is being conducted for those still onboard the ship.

Officials say a detailed outbreak report will be released soon, as health teams continue to track the situation and prevent further spread.

(with IANS inputs).