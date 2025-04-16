'Harvard Is A Joke, Hiring Woke Staff': Trump Attacks Ivy League College Amid Federal Funds Row

United States President Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on Harvard University, which is considered one of the most prominent educational institutions institutions of the world, and stated that it is a "joke" and should not receive federal funding.

This comes after the Trump administration froze federal funding of around USD 2.3 billion to Harvard. As per media reports, the US government took this decision after the Ivy League institution did not comply with the demands of his government.

Trump Says Harvard's 'Lost Its Way'

Trump took it to the social media platform Truth Social and remarked that the elite educational institute has "lost its way" and claimed that Harvard has been hiring 'Radical Leftists'.

"Everyone knows that Harvard has 'lost its way'... Harvard has been hiring almost all woke, Radical Left...”

He added that Harvard can no longer be considered a decent place of learning.

"...Harvard can no longer be considered even a decent place of learning, and should not be considered on any list of the World’s Great Universities or Colleges," he wrote.

Trump said that Harvard is a joke and that it should no longer receive federal funding.

He continued, "Harvard is a JOKE, teaches Hate and Stupidity, and should no longer receive Federal Funds."

Harvard Reacts To Trump's Demands

The university President Alan Garber, in a letter to the members of the Harvard Community, wrote that the federal government has awarded grants and contracts to the institute to help pay for work that has led to innovations across fields like medicine, engineering, and science.

He added that recently, the federal government has threatened its partnerships with universities like Harvard and accused them of antisemitism on campus.

Garber informed that the US government issued an updated and expanded list of demands. As he explained some of the 'demands', he stated that Harvard will not accept their proposed agreement. He said, "The University will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights."

He continued, "It violates Harvard’s First Amendment rights and exceeds the statutory limits of the government’s authority under Title VI. And it threatens our values as a private institution devoted to the pursuit, production, and dissemination of knowledge."

"No government—regardless of which party is in power—should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue," Garber added.