Harvard Scientist Claims Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS May Be An Alien ‘Seed Ship’ Sent To Start Life On Earth

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS is currently passing through our Solar System, and scientists are stunned. With its unusual sunward-facing tail, strange composition, and behaviour unlike typical comets, it has become the centre of intense speculation. Among the boldest voices is Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb, who suggests that 3I/ATLAS may not be natural at all.

Loeb argues that the comet shows multiple anomalies that could hint at a technological or engineered origin, reviving discussions about extraterrestrial intelligence. According to a report by the New York Post, he believes objects like 3I/ATLAS may have been sent by advanced civilisations to “seed life” on planets like Earth.

What Avi Loeb Said About 3I/ATLAS

Loeb proposes that the comet’s strange structure and path could indicate it is a deliberate artefact, potentially functioning as part of a cosmic delivery system for life.

“There were plenty of opportunities for residents of previous stars to visit our place,” he told the Post. “If there is an interstellar gardener, then it could have intervened, it could have seeded the various forms of life on Earth intentionally.”

On his Medium blog, Loeb further explains that Earth has likely been struck by interstellar objects for billions of years.

He cites that meter-sized interstellar rocks hit Earth roughly once every decade, which adds up to nearly half a billion collisions over our planet’s history. If even a fraction of those rocks carried hardy microorganisms capable of surviving long journeys through space, Loeb argues, Earth could already have been exposed to extraterrestrial life forms.

Why the Theory Isn’t Impossible

Since most stars in the galaxy formed more than a billion years before the Sun, Loeb believes that advanced civilisations, if they existed, had ample time to explore or influence young planetary systems. He calls this hypothetical species an “ambitious gardener” capable of shaping the trajectory of life across worlds.

While mainstream science remains cautious, 3I/ATLAS’s unusual behaviour continues to fuel debate about whether we’re witnessing a rare natural phenomenon, or the opening chapter of a deeper cosmic story.