Harvard University Sues Trump Administration Over Federal Funding Freeze Threats

Harvard sues Trump administration over USD 2.2B funding threat, rejecting demands for bias reports and interference in academic freedom.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2025, 06:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Harvard University Sues Trump Administration Over Federal Funding Freeze Threats Image: ANI

Harvard University has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over ongoing threats to freeze more than USD 2.2 billion in federal funding, ANI reported citing The New York Times.

University President Alan M. Garber said the administration is trying to exert “unprecedented and improper control” over the university. He warned that the move could have “severe and long-lasting” consequences.

The lawsuit follows a demand from the Trump administration for all reports related to antisemitism and anti-Muslim bias on campus since October 2023. Officials claim Harvard has failed to address antisemitic language, allowing it to go unchecked.

As reported by ANI citing New York Times, Garber said, "as a Jew and as an American, I know very well that there are valid concerns about rising antisemitism." He added that the government need to legally engage with the university instead of seeking to control "whom we hire and what we teach."

