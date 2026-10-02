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'Duplicate' terrorist? Pakistan presents Asif after India kills ex-SSG commando Hashim Musa

India killed LeT commander Hashim Musa in Budgam. Pakistan then presented a retired Mohammad Asif, setting off scrutiny over the slain terrorist’s identity.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 09:22 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 09:25 PM IST
'Duplicate' terrorist? Pakistan presents Asif after India kills ex-SSG commando Hashim Musa
Image Credit: X. Hashim Musa, ex-Pak SSG commando.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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'Duplicate' terrorist? Pakistan presents Asif after India kills ex-SSG commando Hashim Musa
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