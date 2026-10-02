/'Duplicate' terrorist? Pakistan presents Asif after India kills ex-SSG commando Hashim Musa

A day after Indian forces said they had neutralised LeT commander Hashim Musa in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan’s military held a high-profile press conference featuring a retired soldier named Mohammad Asif. Pakistan said he was alive and well and rejected reports linking him to the militant killed in Budgam. Indian social media users and OSINT accounts subsequently circulated facial comparisons between the two men, citing apparent visual differences. Those comparisons, however, have not been independently verified.