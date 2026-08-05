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  • /Hasina's son praises India, PM Modi; emphasises her proposed return 'not government matter'

Hasina's son praises India, PM Modi; emphasises her proposed return 'not government matter'

Sheikh Hasina called India a “good friend” and said her planned return to Bangladesh in December is a personal decision, while her son thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praised India for treating her with respect.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 10:19 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 10:19 PM IST
Hasina's son praises India, PM Modi; emphasises her proposed return 'not government matter'
Image Credit: IANS

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Hasina's son praises India, PM Modi; emphasises her proposed return 'not government matter'
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