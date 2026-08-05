Bangladesh Awami League President Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday described India as consistently “a good friend” and clarified that her planned return home was a personal choice made without any consultation with the Indian government.
Meanwhile, her son and former Advisor, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, who joined the press conference online from the United States, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the Indian government had “shown her the utmost respect” and that he was “eternally grateful” for it.
"India has always been a great friend. And I know it will remain that. I want to go back to my country, to my people. It is not a government matter," Hasina said, answering a query at a packed media conference held in Delhi.
The former Bangladesh Prime Minister reaffirmed her intention to return to the country sometime in December, without specifying an exact date or time, while emphasising that the decision was entirely personal and made without any consultation with the Indian government.
Hasina has been living in exile in India since a turbulent student-led uprising in 2024, following which she was sentenced to death in absentia for alleged crimes against humanity.
"They've destroyed all symbols of victory, of the Liberation War. We've to bring it back. I want to bring back that pride," she said, speaking from a remote location, without her being seen on the screen set up at the venue.
The Bangladesh Liberation War concluded in December 1971 after nine months of armed resistance against the government of West Pakistan, resulting in the country’s independence.
Bangladesh was formally liberated on 16 December 1971, following years of mass atrocities, genocide, a major refugee crisis, and international intervention.
"I believe in a secular democratic system, so I want to go back," the 78-year-old former Premier said.
"In 1981, when I returned home, that time also they tried to stop me when Zia-ur-Rahman was in power. But I went (back)," Hasina said, adding that she was subsequently arrested in 1983 and that it has been happening later too.
Then-President Rahman was the founder of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), now ruling the country, where the incumbent Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is his son.
"Anything can happen; they can kill me. Still, I have to go," Hasina said, adding that it was the people's support she sought.
Sajeeb Wazed, said that his mother Sheikh Hasina was being treated "very well" in India, added that Hasina's proposed trip back home has not been discussed with Dhaka.
"We're not in communication with the government of Bangladesh. She is doing this regardless of what the government of Bangladesh wants," he stressed.
Hasina's son also alleged that Bangladesh has become "another Pakistan" on India's Eastern front where foreign intelligence agencies, "including ISI" has an "open hand" and warned of terror elements operating "openly".
On being asked about US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor's recent meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka and emphasising opportunities for economic cooperation and enhancing partnership, the 52-year-old politician called it a part of diplomacy.
"US' current focus is on trade. They’'e not focused on democracy and human rights. Therefore, it is to increase trade with the US," Sajeeb Wazed said.
When asked about Washington's Pakistan outreach, he termed it a part of policy changes that come with a new leadership, saying that it was not the same a few years ago.
"This can all change very quickly," he opined. Among others present in the press conference were several Awami League leaders and former Ministers.
With IANS inputs....
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