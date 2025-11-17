Haunted By Operation Sindoor, Is Pakistan Silently Building A China-Turkey Axis In Space?

Pakistan’s Space Programme: Islamabad’s military circles are restless again. The ghost of Operation Sindoor returned to the tables where Army chief Asim Muneer and and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif sat with tight jaws. Officers recalled screens going blank, radios turning silent and command rooms waiting for images that never arrived. The fear is the same again. What is Pakistan planning with China and Turkey after that humiliating lapse?

May 2025 created a wound inside Pakistan’s defence setup. India pushed ahead with its military offensive in response to deadly Pahalgam terror attack. Islamabad watched the situation spin out of control. Its biggest weakness rose in plain sight.

Pakistan’s main military satellite PRSS‑1 could send one clear picture. Pathankot. Udhampur. Adampur. Only once. The image froze on the screen. The feed died next. The army waited for another frame, which never came. Weather blocked the view. Orbit drift added trouble. The clock moved ahead. India shifted assets. Pakistan never caught the movement again.

The ground teams begged for updates. The command posts waited for new coordinates. The system delivered blank hours. One more blow came with PakTES‑1A. The satellite had already stopped working.

The crisis forced Pakistan into a corner. The top brass decided to rebuild its entire space surveillance structure. The decision came with urgency. The country treated it like an internal emergency.

Pakistan Opens New Doors

The weakness exposed a new fear inside Islamabad. The leadership looked outside for fresh hands. China entered first. Turkey joined soon after. European firms also walked in. American contacts opened back channels.

Pakistan moved fast. It added three new satellites in a short span. Officials kept the timeline tight. Islamabad wanted a sharper eye in the sky.

Pakistan launched PAUSAT‑1 through SpaceX’s Falcon‑9. The Sunday Guardian carried the details. The satellite is a 10U nano-class device.

Pakistan’s Air University built it with Istanbul Technical University. High‑resolution cameras sit inside it. Special sensors sit next to them. The system captures clean images of land, crops and buildings.

Turkey’s involvement gives Pakistan an indirect pass to European technology. The deal pleased Islamabad.

PRSC‑EOL Joins The Fleet

The second launch came on January 17. Islamabad released PRSC‑EOL from China’s Jiuquan spaceport. Officials describe it as “made in Pakistan”. But the truth is clear in every corner of the project. China designed it, supplied the technology and executed the launch.

The satellite reads fields, studies cities and tracks environmental shifts. Its military value stands in plain daylight.

Pakistan placed HS‑1 in space in October 2024. China lifted it into position. HS‑1 carries hyperspectral sensors. The device detects hidden military sites. It reads changes near airbases and observes structural shifts that others try to mask. Pakistan treats HS‑1 as an intelligence asset.

The PRSS‑1 failed under pressure. It took one picture but failed to take the next. Clouds blocked the lens and the orbit timing crippled the rest. The gap lasted hours. India acted inside that window. Pakistan saw none of it.

Pakistan runs only two ground stations. Karachi holds one. Islamabad holds the second. Karachi drowned in the 2022 floods. The station stayed inactive for eighteen hours. Critical images arrived late. The western backup station remains on paper. Engineers wait for funds.

Islamabad buys pictures from Airbus and other European firms, but the delivery is slow. The country waits 36 to 48 hours for a single update. The images mean little in fast conflict scenarios. China performs better. The PRSS‑1 sends fresh images within four to six hours. This speed keeps China’s role central in Pakistan’s surveillance system.

Pakistan Eyes SAR Satellites For 2026-27

Pakistan wants its own SAR satellite now. The system can look through clouds. It can capture terrain at night and read movements hidden under darkness. This technology marks the difference between guesswork and real-time defence awareness. Pakistan treats this as its next milestone.