‘Have Best Numbers Ever’: Trump Flirts With Third Term Fantasy, Warns Putin Over ‘Unstoppable’ Nuclear Missile Test

Washington: United States President Donald Trump struck a confident tone aboard Air Force One as he continued his Asia tour, moving from Malaysia to Tokyo and fielding questions from the travelling press. Before departing Kuala Lumpur, he posted on Truth Social that Malaysia was a “great and very vibrant Country”, highlighting the signing of major trade and rare earth agreements, along with what he called the “most important” achievement of his trip so far: a peace treaty between Thailand and Cambodia. “NO WAR! Millions of lives saved,” he wrote, describing the signing as an honour before expressing his enthusiasm for the Japan leg of the tour.

Mid-flight, conversation shifted to Trump’s own political future following former White House strategist Steve Bannon’s suggestion that he should seek an unprecedented third presidential term in 2028. Trump responded that he “would love to do it” and boasted that he has “the best numbers ever”, though he maintained he had “not really thought about” running again.

He also identified potential successors within the Republican Party, naming Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance as leading faces, while praising both men as “great” and suggesting neither would easily face a challenger inside the party.

Bannon, a prominent Trump ally, had recently told listeners on his podcast that “there is a plan” for a third Trump bid, even as the US Constitution limits presidents to two terms. The idea nevertheless continues to generate attention within Trump’s political orbit.

He also commented on a major nuclear development involving Russia as he approached Tokyo. He criticised Moscow’s recent test of its nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile, calling the move “inappropriate” and urging President Vladimir Putin to prioritise ending the Ukraine conflict instead of advancing missile programmes. Trump argued that the war “should have taken one week” and is now in its fourth year.

Emphasising American deterrence, he pointed to US strategic capabilities, saying, “They know we have a nuclear submarine, the greatest in the world, right off their shores”, and insisting that neither Washington nor Moscow is “playing games”.

The Russian test had been announced earlier by Putin in his address to the Federal Assembly. He described a small nuclear power unit installed within the missile to enable extremely long flight endurance at low altitudes, with an unpredictable trajectory.

He claimed that the Burevestnik has “no analogues in the world”, that tests were successful and that Russia would move toward deployment.

According to Russian officials, the missile remained airborne for about 15 hours and covered nearly 14,000 kilometres or roughly 8,700 miles.

In parallel with the missile development, Putin has signed legislation formally terminating the long-inactive plutonium disposal agreement between Russia and the United States. The pact, originally signed in September 2000, required both countries to eliminate 34 tons of weapons-grade plutonium previously earmarked for military use.

The arrangement had already unravelled in 2016 when Moscow suspended its participation, citing US sanctions and growing NATO influence near its borders. The State Duma approved the bill earlier this month, followed by the Federation Council last week. Russian state media outlet RT reported that the termination has now taken effect.