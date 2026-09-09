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  • /'Have some shame': Drama erupts as Philippine Defence Secretary publicly slams China over mid-speech note | VIDEO

'Have some shame': Drama erupts as Philippine Defence Secretary publicly slams China over mid-speech note | VIDEO

Philippines Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro publicly blasted China after receiving an unexpected note regarding the South China Sea mid-speech at a South Korea forum.

Published: Sep 09, 2026, 01:26 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 01:26 PM IST
'Have some shame': Drama erupts as Philippine Defence Secretary publicly slams China over mid-speech note | VIDEO
Image Credit: Philippine Defence Secretary publicly slams China over mid-speech note.

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