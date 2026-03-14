‘Have to damage these bases so they cannot attack’: Iran's Supreme Leader’s representative on Gulf strikes

Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, defended Tehran's attacks on neighboring Gulf countries on Saturday amid escalating West Asia tensions.

Speaking to ANI, Ilahi stressed that the strikes target US-backed bases used to attack Iran, framing them as essential self-defense measures.

Ilahi highlighted Iran's millennia-long presence in the region, adding that Tehran is compelled to respond to assaults launched from foreign bases.

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He added that the United States has established 33 to 45 military bases around Iran and that Tehran had asked its neighbours not to allow these bases to be used against Iran by the US, but attacks continued.

"We were living in this region for more than ten thousand, twenty thousand, one million years. We were in this region. When there wasn't even America yet, we were in this region. And you know America is far from Iran, more than six thousand miles--roughly seven thousand miles. It's far from Iran. Never can America attack us and target Iran from New York, Washington or California. America should use some bases near Iran. Where are these bases that America uses? Exactly. America established thirty-three, and yesterday I heard from some American senators, forty-five bases around Iran," the representative said.

"We said to our neighbours before the war that, please, they should not provide American bases, and these bases should not be used against Iran. And they informed us that they will not allow America to use it, and they assured us that they don't want this to happen. But unfortunately, it's happened," he added.

Ilahi further accused Bahrain of launching the missiles that devastated Minab's Primary Girls' School, killing over 180 people, including many schoolgirls.

Earlier, CNN reported, citing sources, that the US accidentally hit the school due to outdated intelligence data.

Responding to questions about civilian casualties, including Indian nationals in the conflict, Ilahi acknowledged the loss ofinnocent lives but said responsibility lies with those who initiated the war.

"Actually, the war is unfair. They initiated the war. I say to the people in the world: they are suffering. Why do the leaders of these countries criticise the war? It is better to ask the aggressors why they initiated it and caused people to suffer," he added.

The ongoing West Asia war, ignited on February 28, pits Israel and the US against Iran. Tensions exploded after joint US-Israel strikes killed Iran's 86-year-old Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across Gulf nations and Israel itself, disrupting vital waterways, rattling international energy markets, and threatening global economic stability.

Iran has now virtually sealed the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for worldwide oil and gas shipments, exacerbating the crisis.



(with ANI inputs)